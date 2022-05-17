Kentucky deputy, 1 other dead following officer-involved shooting

BENTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A deputy and one other are dead following an incident Monday in Marshall County.

According to KSP, an officer-involved shooting occurred around 2:10 p.m. CST where one subject was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

A Calloway County deputy was also shot and transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, according to a news release.

Gov. Andy Beshear responded to the deputy’s death.

“Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers,” Beshear said on Twitter. “This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting and has not yet released any details about the shooting or the names of the two deceased.

