ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, KY

Kentucky deputy, 1 other dead following officer-involved shooting

By Dustin Massengill
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewjtj_0fghTUw200

BENTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A deputy and one other are dead following an incident Monday in Marshall County.

According to KSP, an officer-involved shooting occurred around 2:10 p.m. CST where one subject was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Lexington police investigating trespassing resulting in man’s death

A Calloway County deputy was also shot and transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, according to a news release.

Gov. Andy Beshear responded to the deputy’s death.

“Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers,” Beshear said on Twitter. “This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting and has not yet released any details about the shooting or the names of the two deceased.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

    Comments / 0

    Related
    radionwtn.com

    Funeral Service For Fallen Chief Deputy To Be Livestreamed

    Murray, Ky.–The funeral service for fallen Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash will be livestreamed by Imes Funeral Home in Murray starting at 12:50 p.m. Saturday, May 21. The funeral service honoring the life of Chief Deputy Jody Cash is set for 1 PM on Saturday, May 21, 2022...
    MURRAY, KY
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    Marshall County, KY
    Crime & Safety
    Local
    Kentucky Crime & Safety
    City
    Lexington, KY
    County
    Marshall County, KY
    County
    Calloway County, KY
    State
    Kentucky State
    Lexington, KY
    Crime & Safety
    Calloway County, KY
    Crime & Safety
    City
    Benton, KY
    WEHT/WTVW

    Cross-county police chase ends with crash in Evansville

    POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Police say a cross-county pursuit that started in Posey County ended in Evansville with a crash between a deputy and the suspect. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says state police started a pursuit in Posey County for a wanted man Wednesday evening. Deputies say they pursued a black 2004 […]
    EVANSVILLE, IN
    WEHT/WTVW

    OPD: Two Tennessee men arrested for robbery

    OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities say detectives from the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) obtained arrest warrants on May 16 for two men from Clarksville, Tenn. Law enforcement arrested Dustin R. Parks, 34, and Stephen A. Jurkowski, 27, on the next day for their involvement in a robbery that occurred in Owensboro on May 4. Montgomery […]
    OWENSBORO, KY
    WEHT/WTVW

    Marshall County shooting leaves deputy, suspect dead

    BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one deputy dead in Marshall County. According to KSP, a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was shot around 2:10 p.m. and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. “Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family […]
    MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Andy Beshear
    WEHT/WTVW

    Misunderstanding prompts police presence on Mary St.

    UPDATE: Police say it was a misunderstanding. According to Evansville Police, a neighbor heard someone banging on the door and thought shots were being fired. Police say they responded to the scene and got everyone out of the home. No arrests were made and no one was injured. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy police presence […]
    EVANSVILLE, IN
    WLWT 5

    Officials: Deputy, suspect die in sheriff's office shooting

    BENTON, Ky. — A sheriff's deputy and another person died in a shooting Monday in Kentucky, officials said. The deputy, from the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, was shot at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he died, state police said. A suspect who was shot in the...
    BENTON, KY
    q95fm.net

    Officer Who Died In Shooting Is Identified

    Officials have now identified the Calloway County Deputy who was killed in an officer-involved shooting, in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. The officer was identified by state police officials as 44-year-old Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Cash is said to have also served as a trooper...
    CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Shooting#Kentucky State Police#Violent Crime#Ksp#Kentucky News#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
    WEHT/WTVW

    Evansville man sentenced for hit and run

    EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man is sentenced to prison for a deadly hit and run last summer. Dylan Birdwell, 21, was sentenced to ten years in prison and five years of probation. He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and failure to remain at the scene. Two other charges including voluntary manslaughter were dropped. […]
    EVANSVILLE, IN
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Public Safety
    NewsBreak
    Twitter
    westkentuckystar.com

    Former sheriff reflects on friendship with slain Calloway deputy

    Former Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger spoke with West Kentucky Star Tuesday morning to reflect on his friendship with the Calloway deputy involved in Monday's shooting at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Steger said he worked closely with Chief Deputy Jody Cash for many years and called him a good...
    CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
    WEHT/WTVW

    DCSO: Man charged with menacing at a trailer park

    DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Law enforcement officials and police went to a trailer park to investigate a suspect. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says on May 16 around 2:13 p.m., DCSO and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to the Colony Mobile Home Park in reference to a male threatening people with a […]
    DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
    WEHT/WTVW

    Owensboro man dies in southern Indiana shooting

    HARRISON CO, Ind (WEHT) – Two men are dead after police and Good Samaritans stopped to help what appeared to be a stranded driver. It happened around 9:30 Monday night. Indiana State Police say a white Ford Escape, driven by Justin Moore, 31, of Owensboro, KY, was stopped in the roadway in the 12,000 block […]
    OWENSBORO, KY
    WEHT/WTVW

    WEHT/WTVW

    21K+
    Followers
    9K+
    Post
    3M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

     https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy