If you ever dreamed of meeting the host of This Old House himself, your wish will be granted at Circle Furniture in Middleton this on May 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. when Kevin O’Connor gives a behind-the-scenes look at the latest episode of the classic home renovation show. We chatted with O’Connor about the West Roxbury Victorian renovation, which is chock-full of ideas on how to breathe new life into an old home while preserving the details that add character and intrigue.

MIDDLETON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO