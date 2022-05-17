Bottom line

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Karl Evers-Hillstrom
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Lyft Inc. hired Alpine Group Partners LLC to provide counsel on implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and proposals related to electric vehicles and home- and community-based services. Lauren Bazel, former senior tax policy adviser to Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), will work on the account.

​Hertz Global Holdings Inc. hired Subject Matter to lobby on issues related to the rental car industry. Steve ​ Elmendorf, former senior adviser to former House Majority Leader Dick Gephardt (D-Mo.), will work on the account.

The ​Coalition for Deep Space Exploration hired Federal Science Partners LLC to lobby on consolidated appropriations and the NASA Authorization Act. Former Rep. John Culberson (R-Texas), a former chairman of the House Appropriations science subcommittee, will work on the account.

ENERGY

Bill Gates-founded group Breakthrough Energy hired Tiber Creek Group to lobby for funding for clean energy programs and technology. Matt Leffingwell, former GOP director of coalitions and member services for the House Appropriations Committee, will work on the account.

Electric vehicle charging company SemaConnect hired Capitol Counsel LLC to lobby on federal procurement. Robert Diamond, special assistant to the president and director of private sector engagement in the Obama administration, will work on the account.

RETAIL

The Consumer Brands Association hired Coler Consulting to lobby on supply chains, food safety, “copycat” marijuana edibles and other issues. Kate Coler, former Republican senior policy director for the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, will work on the account.

HEALTH CARE

The ​American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology hired Crossroads Strategies LLC to lobby on issues related to reimbursement, rural access to care and veterans affairs. Former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) will work on the account.

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

