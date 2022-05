Blizzard has announced an upcoming event on June 16 following the wrap-up of the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta. Overwatch 2, the sequel to Overwatch (that isn’t quite a full sequel) recently had a PvP Beta where players got a first look at how the game’s mechanics differ from the original. The sequel offers a whole host of changes: matches have been reduced to 5v5, there is a new game mode called Push, and there is a new hero called Soujourn (as well as several reworks). While not quite a full sequel, there were plenty of changes for players to talk about, some of which were met with approval while some others met with criticism.

