U.K.

UK teachers: how is the cost of living crisis affecting students?

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Primary school pupils working in classroom with male teacher. Photograph: Peter Titmuss/Alamy

Schools will have to choose between smaller portions or cheaper ingredients unless the government increases funding, the chief executive of food wholesaler Bidfood has said .

We would like to hear from teachers and school leaders about the impact of the cost of living crisis, such as food price hikes, on their schools.

Are children now relying on their school lunch as their only proper meal of the day? Is your school having to provide more breakfasts for pupils? Are you seeing the rising cost of living affect students in other ways?

