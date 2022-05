EDGEWATER, Fla. - The family of a teen hit by a train in Edgewater Monday spoke exclusively to FOX 35 News. Heleyna Showalter, 14, is now in serious condition at the hospital. The family isn’t sure what happened but said it was an accident. They think the eighth-grader may have been wearing earbuds when the train hit her. Now they’re asking for the community’s help during a tough time.

EDGEWATER, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO