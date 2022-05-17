Latin American film festival returns to Charlotte with ‘rich and diverse’ movies

The local Latin American film festival Cine Casual Film Series is returning to Charlotte in late May and June, after making its debut in 2020.

This year’s film series features films from Brazil, Cuba, Mexico and Puerto Rico as well as a series of four short films created by local Latinx talent, according to Cine Casual founder Giovanna Torres. Cine Casual is a website dedicated to Ibero-American film at cinecasual.com .

“Latin American cinema is rich and diverse... yet due to lack of distribution, it’s hard to see (those movies) in Charlotte theaters,” Torres said in a news release. “The Latin American film industry is having one of its most successful and creative periods in history — lack of distribution shouldn’t be a reason to not see these films here.”

And that’s where Cine Casual comes in.

It’s offering four award-winning films in what it bills as its “second edition” in several locations around Charlotte, in addition to the group of short films. The series is spread out over several days between May 21 to June 18.

A scene from the Mexican film “El otro Tom” (”The Other Tom”). Courtesy Cine Casual Film Series

Fostering inclusivity with the film series

First up is the short films compilation “Hecho Aquí ” (or “Done Here”) on May 21 at 6 p.m. in Midwood International Center, 1817 Central Ave . It features “The Magic Kite” (2021) by Rosalía Torres-Weiner , “Chilly & Milly” (2021), by William D. Caballero, “Abuela” (2021), by Sean Burleson/ Camino Health Center and “The Final Note” (2022), by ÚltimaNota.

The films will be followed by a conversation about Charlotte’s Latin music scene and the making of “The Final Note” with guest speaker Tony Arreaza, founder of Carlotan Talents and guitarist of the long-standing Latin band ÚltimaNota.

The short-film compilation “Hecho Aquí ” (or “Done Here”). Clockwise from top left: “The Magic Kite,” “Chilly & Milly,” “Abuela” and “The Final Note.” Courtesy Cine Casual Film Series

That’s followed on June 4 at 4: 30 p.m. by “Sergio & Sergei,” at Camp North End, 1824 Statesville Ave. The Cuban film was a Contemporary World Cinema Selection at the Toronto Film Festival.

Next up on June 11 at 6 p.m., in a venue to be announced, is “ El Otro Tom” (The Other Tom), a Mexican film that played at the Venice Film Festival.

On June 17 at 6 p.m. in the new Independent Picture House , 4237 Raleigh St., is “ Perfume de Gardenias.” The Puerto Rican picture was an official selection at the Tribeca Film Festival.

And Cine Casual concludes June 18 at 6 p.m. in the Independent Picture House with “Medusa,” a film from Brazil that was an official selection at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight.

For the movies shown at the Independent Picture House, there’s a pre-screening reception June 17 and a post-screening reception June 18 featuring live music, local artworks and refreshments.

“Charlotte appreciates different cultures and art forms,” Torres said. “Through the Cine Casual Film Series, we hope to keep bringing a diverse and refreshing selection of stories that will not only foster inclusive and empathetic dialogue but build bridges across communities and connect people to place and each other.”

Father and daughter riding a bike in a scene from the Cuban film “Sergio and Sergei.” Courtesy Cine Casual Film Series

Want to go to Cine Casual?

When: Films screen on several days between May 21-June 18.

Cost: Single film tickets are $6; All-Access Pass is $50 and includes all four films and a limited-edition t-shirt.

To order tickets, and for more info: https://cinecasual.com/filmseries/

More arts coverage

Want to see more stories like this? Sign up here for our free “Inside Charlotte Arts” newsletter: charlotteobserver.com/newsletters. You can also join our Facebook group, “Inside Charlotte Arts,” by going here: facebook.com/groups/insidecharlottearts.