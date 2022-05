SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some KSLA viewers have reached out to ask why the overpass bridge on Industrial Loop and I-20 was downgraded to a limit of five tons. KSLA’s Kori Johnson reached out to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for answers. According to officials, the limit change was made because the bridge was hit by an illegal overweight load.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO