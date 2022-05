NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — On Friday, May 13, North Greenbush police arrested Corey McDaniel, 37, of Troy, following a months-long investigation into a stolen debit card. In that case, the victim reported on Jan. 23, 2022, that they had accidentally left their debit card in the kiosk at Hoffman’s Car Wash in town the day before but hadn’t realized it right away. The victim checked their bank account and saw fraudulent purchases made, both online and at local establishments, over the course of the two days.

