Jeremy Chris, a 45-year-old Atlanta resident, was killed in a motorcycle crash May 16 at 276th Street and Devaney Road in Hamilton County near Arcadia. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene at approximately 4 p.m. on reports of a crash that involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. While responding, deputies were advised that CPR was being performed on Chris, who was driving the motorcycle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO