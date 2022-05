BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- More than two decades after Angel "Tony" Torres disappeared from the Biddeford area, his parents continue to plead for answers. “We know someone saw or knows someone that knows, what happened to our son. We know someone murdered him” said Ramona and Narciso Torres. “It has been a very long time and we are asking you to not have to live with the guilt of knowing such a crime. You might even have been as young as he was, 21. Please put yourself in our shoes and imagine the pain this has caused us and our community.”

