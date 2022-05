POTTSTOWN — Since its inception about 40 years ago, the 120-mile Schuylkill River Trail was envisioned as being a piecemeal project — built in sections. Different sections were built with different partners when the stars aligned (the funding became available) with the idea that eventually, the trail would run along the length of the river from Philadelphia, where it meets the mighty Delaware River, all the way up to the Schuylkill River’s headwaters in Frackville, Schuylkill County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO