E & B Paving Continues Road Work in Knox County

The Knox County Commissioners have delayed awards for the latest round of state-funded paving projects, due to higher than expected bids. The bids by both Milestone and E & B Paving both came in over $140,000 over the County’s $1.3 million budget. Milestone’s bid was lower, bust still came in just over $1.44 million.
Good Samaritan Hospital is making good progress toward starting their ambulance service for Knox County on July first. The service will begin with the end of Knox County EMS’ contract at the end of June. New Hospital ambulance service director Tim Benningfield says four ambulances are on the way...
The Pike County Economic Development Corporation says the Old Ben Boy Scout Reservation, located off Highway 56 in the Cato/Winslow area, will be redeveloped as Old Ben AquaPark and Campground. Clint Swisher, owner/operator of Lake Monroe JellyStone sees a great opportunity with the 266-acre park. The future for Old Ben...
Groundbreaking for the Knox County Jail expansion is set for tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. The Knox County Commissioners have signed the agreements leading to the Jail’s construction. Even with the official groundbreaking set for tomorrow, Commissioner Trent Hinkle says in one way, the project has already started, with work already underway on the expanded parking lot.
Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting incident Monday at Love’s Truck Stop on U.S. 41 at Interstate 64 in Gibson County. No injuries were reported. A 32-yr-old Louisville, Kentucky woman has been arrested for Criminal Recklessness with a Weapon and OWI. Police are looking for a man who...
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man following service of a search warrant in the 200 block of Hart Street. Authorities served the warrant on 24 year-old Roger Fleetwood. Police claim Fleetwood tried to escape through a rear window before re-entering the home. Officers then entered Fleetwood’s residence, and take him into custody.
A Vincennes man received a nine-year sentence in Knox Superior Court One. Timothy A. Brown was sentenced after admitting to child molesting in the summer of 2017. Court documents report the girl was seven years old at the time of the incident. The sentence was handed down by Superior Court...
Rain on Wednesday delayed the start of the Vincennes Girls Tennis Sectional. The schedule today has Rivet playing Washington at 4:30. Washington Catholic will. play the winner 30 minutes the completion of that match. Lincoln and South Knox will square. off at 5pm. The Championship is set for Saturday morning...
The pairings have been announced for the Vincennes Lincoln Tennis Sectional. The only match scheduled. for Wednesday night will have 18-1 and favorite Washington taking on Vincennes Rivet. The winner will get. Washington Catholic in the semi-finals on Thursday. The other semi-final has South Knox meeting the host Lady Alices.
Vincennes-based PACE Community Action Agency reminds everyone of their Health Connection locations. PACE has Health Connection locations in Vincennes, Washington, Sullivan, Terre Haute, and Bedford. Tai Blythe is with PACE; she says the Health Connection’s main purpose is allowing people to make informed decisions. Blythe also believes the Health Connection...
A Lawrenceville High School student has won the People’s Choice award in the annual Illinois 15th District Congressional Art competition. The art work, named “Timeless Love,” was submitted by Genesis Campbell. The People’s Choice winner was selected by votes on social media. Campbell also won second...
Madonna K. Bushey, 77, Vincennes, passed away at 5:20 a.m. on May 15, 2022 at BridgePointe Health Campus. Madonna was born on October 19, 1944 in Vincennes and was the daughter of Edward Harper and Audrey (Elkins) and Harold Stone. Madonna married William “Wayne” Bushey on August 24, 1963 and he preceded her in death on October 25, 2019.
Bladis Gamaliel Rivas-Viera, 26, passed away at 11:25 pm on May 13, 2022. Bladis, known as “Chaparro” to his friends, was born on October 3, 1995 in Tuxpan, Mexico. He was the son of Valentin Rivas Orozco and Maria Mirella Viera Torres. Bladis worked in many capacities for...
Celeste Angel McCormick, 80, of Edwardsport, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Celeste was born on February 10, 1942 in Indianapolis to the late Violet May O’Conner and Michael O’Conner. She was a 1960 graduate of Bicknell High School and worked as a CNA in Pediatrics for...
Vincennes University dropped its opening game of the Midwest Athletic Conference tournament, with a 6-3 loss to Danville Area Comnunity College. The tournament is being played in Normal, Illinois. Danville Area broke a 3-3 tie with three in the the fourth inning to go onto the victory. The Blazers will try to avoid elimination in a game tomorrow night at 8 pm. The Blazers’ next opponent is yet to be determined.`
