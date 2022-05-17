E & B Paving Continues Road Work in Knox County

Groundbreaking for the Knox County Jail expansion is set for tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. The Knox County Commissioners have signed the agreements leading to the Jail’s construction. Even with the official groundbreaking set for tomorrow, Commissioner Trent Hinkle says in one way, the project has already started, with work already underway on the expanded parking lot.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO