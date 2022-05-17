ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IN

E & B Paving Continues Road Work in Knox County

wuzr.com
 2 days ago

E & B Paving has laid out next week’s proposed road schedule for...

www.wuzr.com

wuzr.com

KC Commissioners Delay Awards on CCMG Projects, Due to High Bids

The Knox County Commissioners have delayed awards for the latest round of state-funded paving projects, due to higher than expected bids. The bids by both Milestone and E & B Paving both came in over $140,000 over the County’s $1.3 million budget. Milestone’s bid was lower, bust still came in just over $1.44 million.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

TRAFFIC: Southern Indiana bridge work may cause delays on I-65

Indiana drivers may be dealing with some delays on Interstate 65. Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close lanes on I-65 to complete bridge repairs in Scott and Jackson Counties. Starting Monday, May 23, single-lane closures will be in place at the following locations between MM 34 and MM 50:
INDIANA STATE
wuzr.com

GSH Making Progress Toward Ambulance Service Start on June 1st

Good Samaritan Hospital is making good progress toward starting their ambulance service for Knox County on July first. The service will begin with the end of Knox County EMS’ contract at the end of June. New Hospital ambulance service director Tim Benningfield says four ambulances are on the way...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Knox County, IN
Traffic
County
Knox County, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
Knox County, IN
Government
wuzr.com

Two New VPD Officers Sworn In

The Vincennes Police Department filled two more vacancies on the force, with the swearing-in of DeShon Johnson and Brandon Ramsey. Both officers have been hired to help fill recent vacancies left by various officers’ recent retirements from the Department. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum administered the oaths to both men. Wednesday’s ceremony at City Hall means both men have started their duties with the City Police Department.
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

KC Jail Groundbreaking Tomorrow at Nine

Groundbreaking for the Knox County Jail expansion is set for tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. The Knox County Commissioners have signed the agreements leading to the Jail’s construction. Even with the official groundbreaking set for tomorrow, Commissioner Trent Hinkle says in one way, the project has already started, with work already underway on the expanded parking lot.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Progress Key Word in Annual KCIEDC Session

Progress was the key word in yesterday’s annual meeting of the Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Knox County’s progress was highlighted in a short video presentation, headed up by KCIEDC director Chris Pfaff. Pfaff knew about the County’s progress before he even took the job a couple...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Daviess County to Hold Shot Clinic Late This Morning

The Daviess County Health Department will host a Childhood Immunization Clinic today from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the Memorial Country Health Center in Montgomery. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call 812-254-8666, Option 1.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
#Inclement Weather#Urban Construction
wibqam.com

Sewage spill slicks SR 159, causes semi wreck

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 2nd Update: According to Vigo Co. Dispatch, SR-159 in southern Vigo County has re-opened. Update: A portion of a state highway in southern Vigo County is closed for clean-up after a spill of sewage that caused a semi to crash. The Vigo County Sheriff’s...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic Alert: Prairieton Road restrictions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers in Terre Haute will see restrictions on Prairieton Road starting Tuesday. The Southbound lane of Prairieton Road will be restricted for two weeks. The restriction is due to a median trail crossing construction at the intersection with Hulman Street. Southbound traffic will be routed to Third Street at Hulman. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wuzr.com

New Offices in Place for United Way of Knox County

The United Way of Knox County celebrated the grand opening of their new offices this morning. The office is at the former Chamber of Commerce location at 316 Main Street. The United Way’s Knox County office will share space with the Northwest Territory Art Guild. The United Way’s former...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

North Central Students Burned in Chemical Experiment Gone Wrong

It was a chemical experiment gone wrong. On Tuesday, five students from North Central High School in Farmersburg were conducting an experiment. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says the experiment got out of hand and the chemical reaction burned some of the students. The sheriff says according to the last...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
wuzr.com

Mayor Seeks Community Assistance to Help Vincennes

The community action group “Volunteer Vincennes” is helping beautify the City for the coming summer months. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the City can really use the assistance. The first Volunteer Vincennes project was placing plants on various flower pots and hangers across downtown Vincennes. Mayor Yochum says the plants start appearing near Ninth and Main, and continue on Main Street downtown, and onto the Riverwalk.
VINCENNES, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Crash closes State Road 64 as crews clean diesel spill near Huntingburg Lake

No injuries were reported when a semi-tanker truck ended up on its side on State Road 64 near the boat ramp entrance to Huntingburg Lake Tuesday afternoon. According to police, Donald Weyer of Jasper was driving a 2003 Sterling semi hauling 7,500 gallons of diesel in a 1993 Heil Tanker eastbound on State Road 64 at about 2:12 p.m. It was approaching the intersection with County Road 400 West where a box truck was stopped in the eastbound lane waiting to turn north onto the county road. A pickup truck in front of Weyer was also approaching the box truck slowly as well.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wuzr.com

City of Vincennes Accepting Large Items on Two June Saturdays

The City of Vincennes and Republic Services have set two days for large item collection. This year’s dates are two Saturdays — June 4th and June 11th. Those two days, Vincennes residents can take their unwanted large items for free disposal at Republic Services’ location at 2706 North Second Street.
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Small Incident Affects Sixth Street Marathon Yesterday

Vincennes fire crews responded to a possible gas leak yesterday afternoon at the Marathon station near Sixth and Vigo Streets. Fire crews found some smoke showing, but no fire at the scene. Crews also reported no damage from the incident. The business resumed regular operations after the problem was fixed.
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Gibson Co. announces wider broadband coverage

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Gibson County Commissioners announced the county would get wider broadband coverage. They said that Spectrum will be providing FIBER broadband to around 2,200 homes in the county. When the lines are in place, representative Elizabeth James said people will be able to purchase...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

United Way of Knox County opens new location

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization is celebrating a new and more visible location. The United Way of Knox County has moved into a new space at 316 Main Street in Vincennes. The organization used to be located on the third floor of Old National Bank’s former building. But the new location is on […]
VINCENNES, IN

