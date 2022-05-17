E & B Paving Continues Road Work in Knox County

No injuries were reported when a semi-tanker truck ended up on its side on State Road 64 near the boat ramp entrance to Huntingburg Lake Tuesday afternoon. According to police, Donald Weyer of Jasper was driving a 2003 Sterling semi hauling 7,500 gallons of diesel in a 1993 Heil Tanker eastbound on State Road 64 at about 2:12 p.m. It was approaching the intersection with County Road 400 West where a box truck was stopped in the eastbound lane waiting to turn north onto the county road. A pickup truck in front of Weyer was also approaching the box truck slowly as well.

HUNTINGBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO