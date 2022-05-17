E & B Paving Continues Road Work in Knox County

The Knox County Commissioners have delayed awards for the latest round of state-funded paving projects, due to higher than expected bids. The bids by both Milestone and E & B Paving both came in over $140,000 over the County’s $1.3 million budget. Milestone’s bid was lower, bust still came in just over $1.44 million.
Indiana drivers may be dealing with some delays on Interstate 65. Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close lanes on I-65 to complete bridge repairs in Scott and Jackson Counties. Starting Monday, May 23, single-lane closures will be in place at the following locations between MM 34 and MM 50:
Plans to connect the water system in Brown County State Park to the Town of Nashville water utilities are progressing as the Nashville Town Council recently approved a draft bond ordinance and services agreement for the project. The bond ordinance is a 67-page document stating the money borrowed for the...
Good Samaritan Hospital is making good progress toward starting their ambulance service for Knox County on July first. The service will begin with the end of Knox County EMS’ contract at the end of June. New Hospital ambulance service director Tim Benningfield says four ambulances are on the way...
The Vincennes Police Department filled two more vacancies on the force, with the swearing-in of DeShon Johnson and Brandon Ramsey. Both officers have been hired to help fill recent vacancies left by various officers’ recent retirements from the Department. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum administered the oaths to both men. Wednesday’s ceremony at City Hall means both men have started their duties with the City Police Department.
Groundbreaking for the Knox County Jail expansion is set for tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. The Knox County Commissioners have signed the agreements leading to the Jail’s construction. Even with the official groundbreaking set for tomorrow, Commissioner Trent Hinkle says in one way, the project has already started, with work already underway on the expanded parking lot.
Progress was the key word in yesterday’s annual meeting of the Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Knox County’s progress was highlighted in a short video presentation, headed up by KCIEDC director Chris Pfaff. Pfaff knew about the County’s progress before he even took the job a couple...
The Daviess County Health Department will host a Childhood Immunization Clinic today from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the Memorial Country Health Center in Montgomery. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call 812-254-8666, Option 1.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 2nd Update: According to Vigo Co. Dispatch, SR-159 in southern Vigo County has re-opened. Update: A portion of a state highway in southern Vigo County is closed for clean-up after a spill of sewage that caused a semi to crash. The Vigo County Sheriff’s...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers in Terre Haute will see restrictions on Prairieton Road starting Tuesday. The Southbound lane of Prairieton Road will be restricted for two weeks. The restriction is due to a median trail crossing construction at the intersection with Hulman Street. Southbound traffic will be routed to Third Street at Hulman. […]
The United Way of Knox County celebrated the grand opening of their new offices this morning. The office is at the former Chamber of Commerce location at 316 Main Street. The United Way’s Knox County office will share space with the Northwest Territory Art Guild. The United Way’s former...
It was a chemical experiment gone wrong. On Tuesday, five students from North Central High School in Farmersburg were conducting an experiment. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says the experiment got out of hand and the chemical reaction burned some of the students. The sheriff says according to the last...
The community action group “Volunteer Vincennes” is helping beautify the City for the coming summer months. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the City can really use the assistance. The first Volunteer Vincennes project was placing plants on various flower pots and hangers across downtown Vincennes. Mayor Yochum says the plants start appearing near Ninth and Main, and continue on Main Street downtown, and onto the Riverwalk.
No injuries were reported when a semi-tanker truck ended up on its side on State Road 64 near the boat ramp entrance to Huntingburg Lake Tuesday afternoon. According to police, Donald Weyer of Jasper was driving a 2003 Sterling semi hauling 7,500 gallons of diesel in a 1993 Heil Tanker eastbound on State Road 64 at about 2:12 p.m. It was approaching the intersection with County Road 400 West where a box truck was stopped in the eastbound lane waiting to turn north onto the county road. A pickup truck in front of Weyer was also approaching the box truck slowly as well.
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office is getting some help all the way from Eastern Europe. A new team of police dogs will help address drug problems in the area. The Knox County Sheriff's Office added two new K-9s to the team. The sheriff says this...
The City of Vincennes and Republic Services have set two days for large item collection. This year’s dates are two Saturdays — June 4th and June 11th. Those two days, Vincennes residents can take their unwanted large items for free disposal at Republic Services’ location at 2706 North Second Street.
Vincennes fire crews responded to a possible gas leak yesterday afternoon at the Marathon station near Sixth and Vigo Streets. Fire crews found some smoke showing, but no fire at the scene. Crews also reported no damage from the incident. The business resumed regular operations after the problem was fixed.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Gibson County Commissioners announced the county would get wider broadband coverage. They said that Spectrum will be providing FIBER broadband to around 2,200 homes in the county. When the lines are in place, representative Elizabeth James said people will be able to purchase...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization is celebrating a new and more visible location. The United Way of Knox County has moved into a new space at 316 Main Street in Vincennes. The organization used to be located on the third floor of Old National Bank’s former building. But the new location is on […]
BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Works met at the StoneGate Arts and Education Center for their regular meeting Monday afternoon, to discuss updates to policies and changes to roadways with Chief Terry Moore. Chief Moore discussed the installation of Handicap parking signs at 1720 K Street for an...
