CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Late last Thursday night, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Fox was notified by Caryville Police Officer Brett Russell that off duty Caryville Police Officer Jordan Tolliver was following behind a car that had struck multiple curbs and failed to maintain its lane. Fox saw the gold Buick coming down the hill at Old Vasper and witnessed the driver cross the double yellow line nearly striking another vehicle. Fox conducted a traffic stop and explained the violation to the driver and asked her to step out of the car to conduct field sobriety tests, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

CARYVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO