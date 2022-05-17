ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Knoxville City Council Approves Support Of Application For New Housing Development

By Scott Dailey
kniakrls.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knoxville City Council met in a regular session Monday. The council approved a Resolution In Support Of A Workforce Housing Tax Incentive Application To...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council Schedules Several Bid Lettings for Upcoming Projects

The Pella City Council accepted the Wonder Spelen project at their meeting Tuesday. A change order and official completion of the upgrades at Kiwanis Park were approved. A preliminary plat that has been tabled for several meetings for the Dingeman Subdivision at West 12th Street was approved with some conditions agreed upon by the Planning and Zoning Commission and those recommended by city administration, specifically as it relates to future development and sale of the land.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola City Council Approves Site Plan for N Jefferson Way

The Indianola City Council approved the site plan for new businesses on N Jefferson Way at their meeting Monday, allowing the property owner and contractor to begin construction. Interim City Manager Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News the project helps fulfill a goal of the comprehensive plan which is to bring businesses on the economic corridor through the city.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council to Schedule Several Future Public Hearings

The Pella City Council will consider final acceptance of the Wonder Spelen project at their meeting today. A change order and official completion of the upgrades at Kiwanis Park are under consideration. The council will also consider resolutions to schedule future public hearings to convey property to Pella Regional Health Center and to approve contracts for Old City Hall Alley reconstruction, Prairie Street improvements, and the Prairie Ridge West sanitary sewer project. The second reading of an ordinance to enhance civil penalties for indecent exposure and the first reading of a new chapter in city code to establish a city ambulance service are also on the agenda.
PELLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Knoxville, IA
Government
kniakrls.com

Iowa DOT Reports Grant Approval for 163 Turn Lane Project

The Iowa DOT reports $225,000 from the Marion County share of the RISE Fund was approved for an Immediate Opportunity grant to assist in constructing turning lanes and paving a median on Iowa 163 located northwest of Pella. The project is necessary to provide improved access to the proposed expansion of LDJ Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of the Thunder Creek Equipment brand of mobile fueling solutions in both the agriculture and industrial market and to support a commitment of the creation of 30 new full-time jobs out of 45 RISE eligible created jobs and $2,563,750 in associated capital investment. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2022.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Work on Phase 2 of Indianola Streetscape Continues

Phase 2 work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued this week, including the completion of subgrade prep on both Howard and Salem. Rock chamber and subdrain installation was also completed on Salem, with roadway paving expected to begin on Salem and Howard at the end of this week and into next, beginning with the travel lanes and curbs.
INDIANOLA, IA
Pen City Current

County looking for action on 180th Street

LEE COUNTY – County Engineer Ben Hull said an effort to get 180th Street north along the Iowa Fertilizer Company property up to standard has to move forward this year. At Monday’s regular meeting of the Lee County Board of Supervisors, Hull told the board this is the third conversation he’s had with state Department of Transportation officials and IFC officials about getting the roadway improved.
LEE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Mobile home park in Des Moines being torn down for redevelopment

DES MOINES, Iowa — A mobile home park on Indianola Avenue near Park Avenue is being demolished for redevelopment after being in disrepair for years. "I am glad it's going away. It's a disaster," said Andrea Brownell, who lives in the neighborhood. Neighbors say the mobile home park has...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workforce Housing#Rental Home#Llc For A Housing Project#Ivory Soul#Knoxville Dental Center
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Ambassadors to Hold Ribbon Cutting

The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will hold a ribbon-cutting at Rejuvenate Rx at 114 W. Robinson Street in Knoxville on Tuesday, May 24 at 5 p.m. The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We will have a ribbon-cutting at Rejuvenate...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Median Maintenance Today on Highway 65/69

The City of Indianola will be performing maintenance on the entry medians on Highway 65/69 throughout the day today, leading to the inside lanes to be closed as they are being worked on. Portions of the inside lanes will be closed from 9am until 3pm, and the city urges caution and patience to all commuters during the construction time.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola High School Facilities Public Meeting Tomorrow

A public meeting will be held for those who wish to learn more about the plans the Indianola School District is working on to update Indianola High School tomorrow. Laura Peterson with Invision Architecture will present the detailed proposed plans and upgrades that are currently under discussion by the board, and community members are encouraged to come out and review the plans and provide feedback. The meeting will be held tomorrow at 5:15pm at the Peoples Bank Administration Building at 500 E Iowa Ave.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center Opens May 28th

The Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center will open for the season next week on Saturday, May 28th. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the 2022 season will run until August 21st, with season passes still available for purchase, and the aquatic center opens every day from 1-7pm for daily admission without a season pass, and those age 2 and under swim free with a paid adult admission. Find more information below.
INDIANOLA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Walmart
kniakrls.com

Indianola High School Facilities Feedback Meeting Tonight

A public meeting will be held for those who wish to learn more about the plans the Indianola School District is working on to update Indianola High School this evening. Laura Peterson with Invision Architecture will present the detailed proposed plans and upgrades that are currently under discussion by the board, and community members are encouraged to come out and review the plans and provide feedback. The meeting will be held at 5:15pm at the Peoples Bank Administration Building at 500 E Iowa Ave.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Indianola – The Frame Shop Ribbon Cutting

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Megan Shipley, owner of The Frame Shop in Indianola after her recent ribbon cutting ceremony with the Indianola Chamber of Commerce. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
Des Moines Business Record

West Glen Town Center in West Des Moines sold for $45.45 million

West Glen Town Center, a mixed-use development with more than 270,000 square feet of commercial, office and residential space, was purchased by investment groups in West Des Moines and Brookfield, Wis. MCR Investments X LLC, located in West Des Moines, paid $15.75 million for the four-story Promenade office building (pictured)...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Early Voting for June Primary Begins Today

Absentee voting for the upcoming June 7th primary elections begins today, however voters can fill out a form to request an absentee ballot now in advance of the early voting period. Warren County Auditor Traci Vanderlinden tells KNIA News you can register to vote whenever you wish, and it is a quick and easy process.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines may mask back up, mayor says

Des Moines may reinstate a mask policy if cases continue to escalate, Mayor Frank Cownie warned during a council work session Tuesday.Driving the news: Iowa averaged around 505 new COVID cases per day in the last week, according to The New York Times tracker. That's more than double the average two weeks ago. Deaths in that time have increased by 16%, with a daily average of three, as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations are averaging 132 a day, up 55%.Zoom in: Polk County reported a seven-day average of 105 new cases on Tuesday, up by 159% from two weeks ago.Flashback: The latest...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Governor Endorses Newcomer in Republican Race, Citing School Voucher Support

Governor Kim Reynolds has endorsed Barb Kniff McCulla for Iowa House District 37 ahead of the June 7th Republican Primary. Kniff McCulla is the owner of KLK construction in Pella, and is a business leader in Pella, and on the state and national stages, serving in many roles. Kniff McCulla is running against current Representative and Iowa State Trooper Jon Thorup of Knoxville, who was first elected to the Iowa House in 2018. One of Governor Reynolds’ legislative priorities has been to get a school voucher program initiated, where public money that would have gone to public schools could be used to pay for private school tuition. That bill has stalled in the Republican- led House, with opposition primarily coming from rural Republicans and Democrats. At Tulip Time, Governor Reynolds told KNIA/KRLS news that to get a voucher bill through the house, she needed new House members. Kniff McCulla supports the voucher program, telling KNIA/KRLS News that parents should be able to place their children in schools that share their values. Thorup tells KNIA/KRLS News that he believes the voucher program will hurt our public schools, especially rural schools. He says that he overwhelmingly supports the Governor’s agenda, but that they differ on this issue. Thorup’s fellow House Republicans have elected him as an assistant majority leader during both his terms.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Garden Club Seeking New Members

A local group aiming to promote a love of plants is seeking members. Nola Luebbert and Delores Boerigter with the group say the Pella Garden Club is dedicated to those wanting to share their interest in gardening year round, with several classes and events throughout the year, including the annual Tulip Time flower show at the Scholte House.
PELLA, IA
kchanews.com

Breaking: Power Outages In Charles City, Waterloo Thursday Morning

Over 1,800 MidAmerican Energy customers in Charles City and Waterloo are or were without power this (Thursday) morning. While thunderstorms have been impacting northeast Iowa, there’s no official word on the cause of the outage. Almost 1,200 Charles City customers are affected and almost 700 customers have outages in Waterloo.
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy