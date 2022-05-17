ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, AR

Howard County Quorum Court considering jail expansion

 2 days ago

A possible jail expansion was discussed at Monday’s meeting of the Howard County Quorum Court. The facility, which opened in the early to mid 1990’s, is now one of the smallest...

4 Pike County inmates receive additional charges

Four Pike County Jail inmates are now facing additional felony charges after video surveillance showed them carrying out a plan to bring tobacco products into the jail. The inmates who have been charged include Gregory Pierce, David Spears, Chris Wright and Austin Lawson. During the last few days of April, authorities said they began noticing, and smelling, tobacco products within the jail cell pods. Detention center employees began reviewing video surveillance & witnessed Pierce and Spears start a fight, which distracted jailers. Authorities say during that fake fight, inmate Lawson is seen opening a locker, grabbing a large quantity of loose tobacco, and stuffing it in his pants. Jailers say inmate Wright noticed what Lawson was doing, and helped him get past detention center employees. Once inside their jail cell pod, the inmates then distributed the tobacco.
PIKE COUNTY, AR
Arkansas AG office gets judgment against two chiropractic operations for violations of 271 patients’ privacy

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a final judgment against two chiropractic clinics, 501 Pain & Rehab, LLC, located in Conway, and 501 Pain and Rehab Family Clinic of Russellville, LLC, located in Russellville, as well as, owners, Dr. John D’Onofrio and Donny McCuien. The Court found the Defendants violated the Personal Information Privacy Act and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act for failing to secure and protect their patients’ personal information from unauthorized access or use and failing to properly dispose of the personal information as required by law. The lawsuit was filed after investigators identified that the medical files that were dumped in a public park near Mayflower contained almost 1,000 instances of patients’ unencrypted and unredacted personal information. Defendants will have to pay $321,395 in civil penalties and legal fees.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Family Alliance raises awareness for foster care crisis in Fort Smith

Each of the nearly 500 pairs of shoes represents a child in foster care in Sebastian County. ‘Walk a Mile in My Shoes’ was sponsored by Arkansas Family Alliance. The Fort Smith-based nonprofit organization was founded specifically to help families in crisis, to help address the large number of children in foster care and foster parent shortages.
FORT SMITH, AR
Nashville School District classified personnel receive 3% raise

Classified personnel within the Nashville School District are receiving a three percent pay increase. Approved by the board Monday, the increase is designed to keep the district competitive in pay, according to Superintendent Doug Graham. The increase will also apply to bus drivers. Total cost to the district is expected to be just over $61,000.
NASHVILLE, AR
Dierks Superintendent accepts position with Centerpoint School District

According to a member of the Dierks School Board, Superintendent Jody Cowart has accepted the superintendent’s position in the Centerpoint School District as of late last week. Cowart is expected to present his resignation to the Dierks School Board at their next meeting. According to board member, Jeffrey Mounts,...
DIERKS, AR
Your Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for May 9 – 15

Your Bowie County Sheriff's Office stayed busy with the usual burglary, assaults, family violence investigations, and more. Thanks to the good folks at BCSO we get to chronicle it for you every week right here. This week's report is ready, as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the Week Of May 9 - 15, 2022.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KATV

Garland Co. woman learns hard lesson after texting 911

GARLAND COUNTY (KATV) — The story of one Arkansas woman who desperately needed 911, but they never came... While it’s 2022 and most of us are pretty text message savvy, or can conduct business without making a phone call, texting 911 is not necessarily an option for all Arkansans.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
School board addresses end of year

HOPE – The Hope Public Schools Board of Education dealt largely with end of year matters at its May session May 16 at Hope High School. Two executive sessions which dealt particularly with closed session discussions from April concerning classified personnel policy updates on drug testing, certain positions and classified travel reimbursement as well as a revision of classified compensation index and stipends schedule resulted in separate actions by the board.
HOPE, AR
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, May 16, 2022: Disappointed in Charles Beckham

Charles Beckham and his Arkansas State Senate campaign have so far failed to comply with our demand that they cease and desist from the improper use of the magnoliareporter.com logo and a photo used on our website in a mail card distributed last week in support of his campaign. CLICK HERE to see more about our complaint, first posted on Friday. Beckham is hiding behind the excuse that his campaign had nothing to do with, and therefore no control over, the offensive mailer produced by a political dark money group called Truth in Politics 2 IEC. We have labeled this as the “it wasn’t me, it was my evil twin” excuse. Beckham does have control over his own actions. Beckham could ask Politics 2 IEC to stop the unauthorized use of our logo and photo. He has not done so. He could demand of Truth in Politics 2 IEC that it stop mailing the offensive piece to voters in the Third District. He has not done so. He could extend the written apology that we’ve demanded from his campaign. He apparently thinks he does not owe us one. We’re thoroughly disappointed in Beckham and his campaign.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Bowie County Man Drives Truck into Pool and Goes Straight to Jail

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office reports that Erik Scott Shirley, 28, was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail for Criminal Mischief over $2,500 and Under $30,000 after driving his pickup truck into a swimming pool. The homeowner held him at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived. Press Release:. On...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Arkansas governor campaign optimistic at Texarkana Meet and Greet

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders rolled into her hometown of Texarkana, Ark. today at 5:30 p.m. on Monday for a Meet and Greet downtown at the Crossties. Dubbed Sarah’s Freedom Tour as she campaigns across Arkansas, her upbeat message sounds promising for the office of governor as are her results in the latest surveys from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College.
TEXARKANA, AR
Umpire campus topic of discussion during Cossatot River School Board meeting tonight

The Cossatot River School Board has a meeting planned for six o’clock this evening. Information released ahead of the meeting says the topic will concern finances for the Umpire campus in the past few years. Today’s meeting will be held in the cafeteria at the Vandervoort Elementary School. Parents...
Fatal accident claims life of Sevier County woman

Arkansas State Police say a De Queen woman died Friday in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 70 in Sevier County. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Juama Vasquez. Reports said she was driving a 2001 Ford, eastbound on Highway 70, when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a Cadillac near the Howard County line. The driver of the Cadillac was identified as 86-year-old John Dennis, Jr., of Whitesboro, Texas. Dennis was injured in the accident and was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
Tractor-trailer overturns in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A tractor-trailer overturned in Fort Smith Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened at South 46th and Savannah streets That's just south of Phoenix Avenue, near American Precision Fabricators. It could take hours for crews to clear the scene, Aric Mitchell, police department spokesperson, warned at 3...
FORT SMITH, AR
Vehicle crashes into building in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Fort Smith building. According to Fort Smith Police, the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not believe anyone else was injured. Emergency crews...
FORT SMITH, AR

