Nashville School Board hires new assistant high school principal

Four Pike County Jail inmates are now facing additional felony charges after video surveillance showed them carrying out a plan to bring tobacco products into the jail. The inmates who have been charged include Gregory Pierce, David Spears, Chris Wright and Austin Lawson. During the last few days of April, authorities said they began noticing, and smelling, tobacco products within the jail cell pods. Detention center employees began reviewing video surveillance & witnessed Pierce and Spears start a fight, which distracted jailers. Authorities say during that fake fight, inmate Lawson is seen opening a locker, grabbing a large quantity of loose tobacco, and stuffing it in his pants. Jailers say inmate Wright noticed what Lawson was doing, and helped him get past detention center employees. Once inside their jail cell pod, the inmates then distributed the tobacco.

PIKE COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO