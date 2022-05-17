ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, AR

Nashville School Board hires new assistant high school principal

southwestarkansasradio.com
 2 days ago

As the school year winds down, a number of personnel changes will be made at the Nashville...

southwestarkansasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
southwestarkansasradio.com

Dierks Superintendent accepts position with Centerpoint School District

According to a member of the Dierks School Board, Superintendent Jody Cowart has accepted the superintendent’s position in the Centerpoint School District as of late last week. Cowart is expected to present his resignation to the Dierks School Board at their next meeting. According to board member, Jeffrey Mounts,...
DIERKS, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Umpire campus topic of discussion during Cossatot River School Board meeting tonight

The Cossatot River School Board has a meeting planned for six o’clock this evening. Information released ahead of the meeting says the topic will concern finances for the Umpire campus in the past few years. Today’s meeting will be held in the cafeteria at the Vandervoort Elementary School. Parents...
txktoday.com

Flieder Named TASD Head Band Director and TASD Hires New Football Coach/Athletic Director

Beginning July 1, 2022, Vincent Flieder will take the reigns as the Texarkana Arkansas School District Head Band Director. Flieder currently serves as a teacher and assistant band director at Arkansas High School. “Mr. Flieder’s creativity and passion for music is unmatched, said Dr. Becky Kesler, TASD Superintendent of Schools. “Our students love him, and the program will excel under his leadership.”
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Nashville, AR
Nashville, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Nashville, AR
Education
dequeenbee.com

Sevier County Quorum Court - May 9, 2022

The Sevier County Quorum Court made short order of an agenda of mostly routine matters at its monthly meeting May 9. The JP's approved the confirmation of some board members. They include: Tawana Newton to the Sevier County Housing Authority board, along with Cathy Tallant and Mildred Walker to the Sevier County Equalization Board.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Howard County Quorum Court considering jail expansion

A possible jail expansion was discussed at Monday’s meeting of the Howard County Quorum Court. The facility, which opened in the early to mid 1990’s, is now one of the smallest jails in southwest Arkansas, with a capacity of about 40 beds. Sheriff Bryan McJunkins said the jail is close to, or at full capacity, just about every day and stays full with felony inmates.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#School Principal#Assistant Principal#Nashville School Board#The School Board
southwestarkansasradio.com

Two Scrapperette soccer players sign National Letters of Intent to play in college

An historic event took place Wednesday morning at Nashville High School, as two Nashville Scrapperette Soccer players signed college scholarship offers. Natalie Alfaro and Diana Martinez signed their offer to continue playing the sport in college. Alfaro will attend National Park in Hot Springs, while Martinez will attend Arkansas Baptist at Little Rock. The pair became the first Scrapperette soccer players to sign a college scholarship.
NASHVILLE, AR
KSLA

Farewell Adria: Pat Simon, Shayne Wright and group hugs

Bus service is coming to south Bossier City. The shooting happened at the Canaan Village Apartments in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. Cheng charged at gunman at California church, allowing others to subdue and hog tie him. Man allegedly drives truck into swimming pool. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Police say...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
southwestarkansasradio.com

4 Pike County inmates receive additional charges

Four Pike County Jail inmates are now facing additional felony charges after video surveillance showed them carrying out a plan to bring tobacco products into the jail. The inmates who have been charged include Gregory Pierce, David Spears, Chris Wright and Austin Lawson. During the last few days of April, authorities said they began noticing, and smelling, tobacco products within the jail cell pods. Detention center employees began reviewing video surveillance & witnessed Pierce and Spears start a fight, which distracted jailers. Authorities say during that fake fight, inmate Lawson is seen opening a locker, grabbing a large quantity of loose tobacco, and stuffing it in his pants. Jailers say inmate Wright noticed what Lawson was doing, and helped him get past detention center employees. Once inside their jail cell pod, the inmates then distributed the tobacco.
PIKE COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
bossierpress.com

Four New Tenants Coming to Stirling Bossier Shopping Center in Bossier, Louisiana

Stirling Properties announces four new retailers are joining the tenant lineup at Stirling Bossier Shopping Center in Bossier City, Louisiana. Krush Boutique, a women’s clothing store, has expanded and relocated within the center into 4,000 square feet of space next to Belk. It opened in its new location earlier this month. Krush Boutique operates two additional retail locations in Shreveport, Louisiana, and Longview, Texas.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Real Estate: Fox Run house sale tops recent transactions in county

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded April 28-May 10, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. A 2,031 SF house on Peach Street in Magnolia sold April...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
clevelandcountyherald.com

Arrest Made in Kingsland Tank Shooting

RISON – Timothy Sled, 38, of Kingsland, is facing two criminal felony charges after allegedly shooting a hole through the Kingsland water tank last week resulting in an ongoing leak that has lasted about a week. Chief Deputy Gary Young of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department said Sled was...
KINGSLAND, AR
swark.today

Hempstead County Road Closure Notice

Effective Monday, May 16, 2022, Hempstead County Road 14 at the end of HWY 73 will be closed for road repair. This project will take 3-4 days. Please take alternate routes if possible and drive with caution in this area. We appreciate your cooperation. Hempstead County Road Department.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Arkansas governor campaign optimistic at Texarkana Meet and Greet

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders rolled into her hometown of Texarkana, Ark. today at 5:30 p.m. on Monday for a Meet and Greet downtown at the Crossties. Dubbed Sarah’s Freedom Tour as she campaigns across Arkansas, her upbeat message sounds promising for the office of governor as are her results in the latest surveys from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College.
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Vine, Square and Main streets in Magnolia will be part of Monday's Bandit Run

The Bandit Run returns to Magnolia on Monday. Muscle-car fans will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the release of the film, “Smokey and the Bandit,” with a re-creation of the movie’s plot – “Snowman” Jerry Reed and “Bandit” Burt Reynolds managing a truckload of Coors beer from Texarkana to Atlanta.
MAGNOLIA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy