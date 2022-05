DragonACCESS ensures that all students have access to their textbooks before the first day of class. For a flat per-credit fee (of only $35), all your textbooks will be ready for you in Moodle, or in some cases, waiting for pickup at the bookstore. This convenient program removes the guessing games related to the cost of books, makes financial planning much easier, and helps you focus on your learning.

TIFFIN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO