Nashville School District classified personnel receive 3% raise

Charles Beckham and his Arkansas State Senate campaign have so far failed to comply with our demand that they cease and desist from the improper use of the magnoliareporter.com logo and a photo used on our website in a mail card distributed last week in support of his campaign. CLICK HERE to see more about our complaint, first posted on Friday. Beckham is hiding behind the excuse that his campaign had nothing to do with, and therefore no control over, the offensive mailer produced by a political dark money group called Truth in Politics 2 IEC. We have labeled this as the “it wasn’t me, it was my evil twin” excuse. Beckham does have control over his own actions. Beckham could ask Politics 2 IEC to stop the unauthorized use of our logo and photo. He has not done so. He could demand of Truth in Politics 2 IEC that it stop mailing the offensive piece to voters in the Third District. He has not done so. He could extend the written apology that we’ve demanded from his campaign. He apparently thinks he does not owe us one. We’re thoroughly disappointed in Beckham and his campaign.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO