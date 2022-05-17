ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, AR

Nashville School District classified personnel receive 3% raise

 2 days ago

Classified personnel within the Nashville School District are receiving a three percent pay increase. Approved by the board Monday, the increase is designed to keep the district competitive in pay, according to Superintendent...

Dierks Superintendent accepts position with Centerpoint School District

According to a member of the Dierks School Board, Superintendent Jody Cowart has accepted the superintendent’s position in the Centerpoint School District as of late last week. Cowart is expected to present his resignation to the Dierks School Board at their next meeting. According to board member, Jeffrey Mounts,...
DIERKS, AR
Nashville School Board hires new assistant high school principal

As the school year winds down, a number of personnel changes will be made at the Nashville district for the 22/23 school year. At Monday’s regular May board meeting, 21 changes, including 7 resignations and 14 hires and transfers were approved by the board. Superintendent Doug Graham provides a recap of the resignations accepted Monday:
NASHVILLE, AR
Hugs and tears: A reunion in Minden for the ages

MINDEN, La. -- A day of celebration for retiring Minden police Capt. Julie Harmon became the second day she will never forget. You see, after more than 30 years, some things get hazy … sometimes it’s hard to remember certain events and how they unfolded. But there are...
MINDEN, LA
4 Pike County inmates receive additional charges

Four Pike County Jail inmates are now facing additional felony charges after video surveillance showed them carrying out a plan to bring tobacco products into the jail. The inmates who have been charged include Gregory Pierce, David Spears, Chris Wright and Austin Lawson. During the last few days of April, authorities said they began noticing, and smelling, tobacco products within the jail cell pods. Detention center employees began reviewing video surveillance & witnessed Pierce and Spears start a fight, which distracted jailers. Authorities say during that fake fight, inmate Lawson is seen opening a locker, grabbing a large quantity of loose tobacco, and stuffing it in his pants. Jailers say inmate Wright noticed what Lawson was doing, and helped him get past detention center employees. Once inside their jail cell pod, the inmates then distributed the tobacco.
PIKE COUNTY, AR
Hempstead County Road Closure Notice

Effective Monday, May 16, 2022, Hempstead County Road 14 at the end of HWY 73 will be closed for road repair. This project will take 3-4 days. Please take alternate routes if possible and drive with caution in this area. We appreciate your cooperation. Hempstead County Road Department.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, May 16, 2022: Disappointed in Charles Beckham

Charles Beckham and his Arkansas State Senate campaign have so far failed to comply with our demand that they cease and desist from the improper use of the magnoliareporter.com logo and a photo used on our website in a mail card distributed last week in support of his campaign. CLICK HERE to see more about our complaint, first posted on Friday. Beckham is hiding behind the excuse that his campaign had nothing to do with, and therefore no control over, the offensive mailer produced by a political dark money group called Truth in Politics 2 IEC. We have labeled this as the “it wasn’t me, it was my evil twin” excuse. Beckham does have control over his own actions. Beckham could ask Politics 2 IEC to stop the unauthorized use of our logo and photo. He has not done so. He could demand of Truth in Politics 2 IEC that it stop mailing the offensive piece to voters in the Third District. He has not done so. He could extend the written apology that we’ve demanded from his campaign. He apparently thinks he does not owe us one. We’re thoroughly disappointed in Beckham and his campaign.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Road Closure Beginning Tuesday

TEXARKANA, TX- The City of Texarkana, Texas will begin reconstructing a portion of Moores Lane from Richmond Road to Arista Boulevard on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The road will be closed to traffic for a little over one week. Please contact the Public Works Department at (903) 798-3948 for more...
TEXARKANA, TX
Caddo Correctional Center Weekend Bookings 5/13/22-5/15/22

The following mugshots are those who were jailed in the Caddo Correctional Center through the dates of, 5/13/22-5/15/22. Some of these inmates may have already been released or transported from CCC. Many of those pictured have not-yet gone to trial, and are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Electrical Fire at 311 North Washington

Hope firemen and Hope Police responded to an electrical fire at 311 North Washington in Hope Monday about 5:45pm. The homeowner said they had recently come back from an errand and flipped on the air conditioning. They then smelled smoke and called the police. It appeared the damage was limited to the outside wall. The breaker box appeared completely destroyed.
HOPE, AR
Vine, Square and Main streets in Magnolia will be part of Monday's Bandit Run

The Bandit Run returns to Magnolia on Monday. Muscle-car fans will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the release of the film, “Smokey and the Bandit,” with a re-creation of the movie’s plot – “Snowman” Jerry Reed and “Bandit” Burt Reynolds managing a truckload of Coors beer from Texarkana to Atlanta.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Arkansas governor campaign optimistic at Texarkana Meet and Greet

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders rolled into her hometown of Texarkana, Ark. today at 5:30 p.m. on Monday for a Meet and Greet downtown at the Crossties. Dubbed Sarah’s Freedom Tour as she campaigns across Arkansas, her upbeat message sounds promising for the office of governor as are her results in the latest surveys from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College.
TEXARKANA, AR

