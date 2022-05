GILFORD — A frequent letter writer to the Daily Sun said his day started off with a bang not long after he got out of bed on Tuesday morning. “I got up, I was standing there and all of a sudden, KA-WHAM! thought it was an earthquake,” recalled Gilford resident Steve Earle. The earthquake turned out to be an old tree that fell onto his home in the aptly named Edge of the Woods manufactured home park. “I didn’t expect disaster to strike so soon, but who does?” Earle said, stating that last year he asked the park co-op’s president, Gary Geoffroy, to remove a poplar tree that hung precariously over his home, a rather expensive procedure for the co-op.

GILFORD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO