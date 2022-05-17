ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark officials: Victim dragged out of restaurant, another struck with brick

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Officials in Newark are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects captured on surveillance video assaulting two victims at a restaurant.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on April 18 at the Vivo Tapas Kitchen & Lounge, located in the 100 block of Ferry Street.

According to police, one suspect grabbed a male victim, and another suspect dragged him out of the restaurant and threw him to the ground.

Police say the victim was then kicked multiple times by the suspects.

The female victim sustained a facial fracture when one of the suspects struck her with a brick as she was exiting the restaurant to check on the male victim. He suffered a broken nose. Both victims were taken to University Hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS.

Comments / 7

john
2d ago

This is why we don't want the other part of Newark coming into the ironbound. They don't know how to behave....and god for bid you bump into them they start cussing and catching an attitude because they see it as fight 🙄.

Daily Voice

Authorities ID Victim, 27, Of Central Jersey Shooting (VIDEO)

A 27-year-old man was killed in a double shooting in Central Jersey, authorities said. Malik Pandy succumbed to his gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday, May 18, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Carteret Police Chief Dennis McFadden. At 1:06 p.m., police responded...
CARTERET, NJ
City
fox5ny.com

Couple found in burning car in the Bronx had both been shot

NEW YORK - Two people who were found dead inside a burning car on the side of a Bronx road on Monday morning had been shot, a law enforcement source told FOX 5 News. The case was being investigated as a double homicide. NYPD officers responded to a 911 call...
BRONX, NY
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in 10th Avenue shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on 10th Avenue late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 41-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 10th Avenue and East 26th Street at around 5:05 p.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment...
PATERSON, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Bronx woman charged in murder of Mount Vernon man

A Bronx woman has been arrested for the murder of a Mount Vernon man in 2021. Police say Melissa Bell, 32, fatally wounded Corey Allen, 28, in a drive-by shooting in the Parkchester area in September. News 12 is told another man was injured in the attack too. Bell is...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Police ask for help identifying those involved in weekend fatal shooting in Newark

Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who died after being shot in Newark on early Sunday morning as Diogo Pranto, 30, of Newark. Pranto was found shot at 4 a.m. on the 100 block of Murray Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara. Pranto was transferred to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:13 a.m., according to a statement provided to NJ Advance Media.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Bronx mother searching for teen daughter missing since last week

A Bronx mother is asking the public for help looking for her 14-year-old daughter who has been missing since last week. Alexa Olivera was seen last on May 12 at DeWitt Clinton High School, where she is a freshman. Her mother, Zuleika Gonzales, says she dropped her daughter off that morning but she never came back home.
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

