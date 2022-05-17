Newark officials: Victim dragged out of restaurant, another struck with brick

Officials in Newark are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects captured on surveillance video assaulting two victims at a restaurant.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on April 18 at the Vivo Tapas Kitchen & Lounge, located in the 100 block of Ferry Street.

According to police, one suspect grabbed a male victim, and another suspect dragged him out of the restaurant and threw him to the ground.

Police say the victim was then kicked multiple times by the suspects.

The female victim sustained a facial fracture when one of the suspects struck her with a brick as she was exiting the restaurant to check on the male victim. He suffered a broken nose. Both victims were taken to University Hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS.