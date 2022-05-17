ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, IA

Warren County Justice Center Open House Coming in June

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarren County residents looking to tour the newly built Warren County Justice Center will get a chance to...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Knoxville City Council Approves Storefront Improvement Grants

The Knoxville City Council approved three more storefront improvement grants at their last meeting. Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the projects. “The first one involves Smoosh Pet Bakery and Spa. They applied for a grant to replace the existing windows and door with modern...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville City Council Supports Application for New Housing Development

The Knoxville City Council approved a resolution in support of new housing development in Knoxville. Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the development. “This is for what people have probably heard of as the Kading Development behind Walmart on Bell Avenue. They are applying with the...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Warren County Supervisors to Consider Engineering Consulting

The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in regular session today. The board will consider an agreement for engineering consulting, additional stop signs at the intersection of 65th Avenue and Nixon Street, lawn care and snow removal contracts, a 28E agreement with Franklin County for Central Iowa Crisis Services, and review ARPA funded projects. The meeting begins at 6pm in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center Opens May 28th

The Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center will open for the season next week on Saturday, May 28th. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the 2022 season will run until August 21st, with season passes still available for purchase, and the aquatic center opens every day from 1-7pm for daily admission without a season pass, and those age 2 and under swim free with a paid adult admission. Find more information below.
INDIANOLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, IA
Government
County
Warren County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
kniakrls.com

Indianola High School Facilities Public Meeting Tomorrow

A public meeting will be held for those who wish to learn more about the plans the Indianola School District is working on to update Indianola High School tomorrow. Laura Peterson with Invision Architecture will present the detailed proposed plans and upgrades that are currently under discussion by the board, and community members are encouraged to come out and review the plans and provide feedback. The meeting will be held tomorrow at 5:15pm at the Peoples Bank Administration Building at 500 E Iowa Ave.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola City Council Approves Site Plan on N Jefferson Way

The Indianola City Council met in regular and a special study session Monday evening. The council approved an appointment to the Fine Arts Commission, set a public hearing for a FY2023 budget amendment, and approved a Major Site Plan application for restaurant and retail sales at 1010 North Jefferson Way. After the regular session concluded, the council held a study session on the South K Street Paving Project.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council to Schedule Several Future Public Hearings

The Pella City Council will consider final acceptance of the Wonder Spelen project at their meeting today. A change order and official completion of the upgrades at Kiwanis Park are under consideration. The council will also consider resolutions to schedule future public hearings to convey property to Pella Regional Health Center and to approve contracts for Old City Hall Alley reconstruction, Prairie Street improvements, and the Prairie Ridge West sanitary sewer project. The second reading of an ordinance to enhance civil penalties for indecent exposure and the first reading of a new chapter in city code to establish a city ambulance service are also on the agenda.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Work on Phase 2 of Indianola Streetscape Continues

Phase 2 work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued this week, including the completion of subgrade prep on both Howard and Salem. Rock chamber and subdrain installation was also completed on Salem, with roadway paving expected to begin on Salem and Howard at the end of this week and into next, beginning with the travel lanes and curbs.
INDIANOLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House
kniakrls.com

Governor Endorses Newcomer in Republican Race, Citing School Voucher Support

Governor Kim Reynolds has endorsed Barb Kniff McCulla for Iowa House District 37 ahead of the June 7th Republican Primary. Kniff McCulla is the owner of KLK construction in Pella, and is a business leader in Pella, and on the state and national stages, serving in many roles. Kniff McCulla is running against current Representative and Iowa State Trooper Jon Thorup of Knoxville, who was first elected to the Iowa House in 2018. One of Governor Reynolds’ legislative priorities has been to get a school voucher program initiated, where public money that would have gone to public schools could be used to pay for private school tuition. That bill has stalled in the Republican- led House, with opposition primarily coming from rural Republicans and Democrats. At Tulip Time, Governor Reynolds told KNIA/KRLS news that to get a voucher bill through the house, she needed new House members. Kniff McCulla supports the voucher program, telling KNIA/KRLS News that parents should be able to place their children in schools that share their values. Thorup tells KNIA/KRLS News that he believes the voucher program will hurt our public schools, especially rural schools. He says that he overwhelmingly supports the Governor’s agenda, but that they differ on this issue. Thorup’s fellow House Republicans have elected him as an assistant majority leader during both his terms.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Holds Lunch and Learn

The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce held a Lunch and Learn session on Tuesday. Knoxville native and Senior Consultant with Point Road Group Morgan Keasler was the guest speaker, and spoke about employee recruitment and retention. Keasler spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about one of the biggest challenges in the workplace today.
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Mobile home park in Des Moines being torn down for redevelopment

DES MOINES, Iowa — A mobile home park on Indianola Avenue near Park Avenue is being demolished for redevelopment after being in disrepair for years. "I am glad it's going away. It's a disaster," said Andrea Brownell, who lives in the neighborhood. Neighbors say the mobile home park has...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kniakrls.com

Indianola Holding Memorial Day Parade

Members of the Indianola Community who want to honor American Military Personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces this Memorial Day can do so by attending the annual Indianola Memorial Day Parade. The parade will begin at the Warren County Administration Building, head south on Buxton to First Ave, then east to First St., turning south and crossing Highway 92 and traveling down until it reaches the IOOF Cemetery. Parade lineup begins at 9:30am, with the parade beginning at 10am, and a ceremony at the cemetery will take place after the parade is concluded.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Ambassadors to Hold Ribbon Cutting

The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will hold a ribbon-cutting at Rejuvenate Rx at 114 W. Robinson Street in Knoxville on Tuesday, May 24 at 5 p.m. The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We will have a ribbon-cutting at Rejuvenate...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines may mask back up, mayor says

Des Moines may reinstate a mask policy if cases continue to escalate, Mayor Frank Cownie warned during a council work session Tuesday.Driving the news: Iowa averaged around 505 new COVID cases per day in the last week, according to The New York Times tracker. That's more than double the average two weeks ago. Deaths in that time have increased by 16%, with a daily average of three, as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations are averaging 132 a day, up 55%.Zoom in: Polk County reported a seven-day average of 105 new cases on Tuesday, up by 159% from two weeks ago.Flashback: The latest...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa DOT Reports Grant Approval for 163 Turn Lane Project

The Iowa DOT reports $225,000 from the Marion County share of the RISE Fund was approved for an Immediate Opportunity grant to assist in constructing turning lanes and paving a median on Iowa 163 located northwest of Pella. The project is necessary to provide improved access to the proposed expansion of LDJ Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of the Thunder Creek Equipment brand of mobile fueling solutions in both the agriculture and industrial market and to support a commitment of the creation of 30 new full-time jobs out of 45 RISE eligible created jobs and $2,563,750 in associated capital investment. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2022.
MARION COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Vacant Des Moines Clinic to Be Torn Down

(Des Moines, IA) -- The vacant Mercy Franklin Clinic in the 1800 block of 48th Street in Des Moines is now set to be demolished. The site is under new ownership, and is scheduled to be torn down starting in August. The Des Moines Register reports the nonprofit group Neighborhood Development Corporation has purchased the property and plans to hold community meetings later this year for neighbors in the area to say how they want the three-and-a-half acre property redeveloped.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Garden Club Seeking New Members

A local group aiming to promote a love of plants is seeking members. Nola Luebbert and Delores Boerigter with the group say the Pella Garden Club is dedicated to those wanting to share their interest in gardening year round, with several classes and events throughout the year, including the annual Tulip Time flower show at the Scholte House.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

NAMI Alerts People of Signs of Possible Mental Health Issue

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Mental Health has become a larger topic of discussion and many do not understand the signs of mental health issues. Executive Director of NAMI South Central Iowa Megan Cockriel spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about signs to look for if someone may be experiencing mental health issues.
MARION COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy