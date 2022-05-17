Health officials again see uptick in new COVID-19 cases among children in US

The American Academy of Pediatrics says over 93,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week – making five straight weeks of spiking cases after months of declines.

Children made up about 18% of all the weekly reported cases.

According to experts, the case count for kids is still relatively low compared with January’s peak.

Johns Hopkins University says cases for all ages have more than doubled over the past month. Hospitalizations have also increased over the past three weeks.