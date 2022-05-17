Morning weather forecast for Northeast Ohio: May 17, 2022

The wind will diminish this evening. With less wind, a clear sky, and a dry atmosphere, temperatures will fall fast tonight. Lows will be in the lower 40s with colder spots reaching into the 30s. Because of this, a frost advisory is in effect for Elk and Cameron Counties. Even some of the colder valley spots in other counties can have a touch of frost. If you live in a spot that consistently runs cooler than other locations, you may want to cover plants with a cloth over and remove it first thing in the morning.
