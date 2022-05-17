ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Morning weather forecast for Northeast Ohio: May 17, 2022

WKYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have sunny skies today with highs...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 12 p.m., 051222

We are looking at record-high temperatures on Friday, showers and thunderstorms roll in for Saturday and there is a cold front approaching from the west. (May 12, 2022)
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For A Chaotic Mix Of Heat & Frost This Weekend

Mother Nature will make it difficult for Ontarians to prepare for the May long weekend this year, thanks to an incoming pattern bringing both heat and frost to the province. According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be greeted with July-like temperatures on Friday, with daytime highs reaching 30 degrees C for most southern cities and a spike in humidity that could create thunderstorms in the north.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/18 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Expect a sunny morning with some clouds mixing in this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. Clouds thicken this evening with rain filling in overnight through daybreak. As for tomorrow, the rain exits around 8/9 AM with breaks of sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s again. Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny with highs closer to 80. Temperatures soar on Saturday with highs in the 80s and even 90s -- feeling more like summer! The heat sticks around on Sunday, but there's a chance of showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Strong storms possible this evening

Skies are mostly cloudy to kick-off the weekend and temperatures are quickly turning mild this morning! Many spots over south-central Indiana are already in the lower 60s at 9 AM. This is only the beginning of a big warm-up that we’re going to see today. A warm front is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Ohio
WETM

Cool & comfy midweek, heating up by Friday

Frost Advisory in effect for Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Lake-enhanced clouds Tuesday evening with a gusty northwest wind. Winds weaken as the sun goes down and drier air works into the region. Decreasing clouds for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Patchy frost possible into valley locations.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WWL-AMFM

The heat is here, storms return this weekend

It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend. “We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Rainy but warming up

There’s a decent chance of scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm today as another ripple of energy moves through. It will be windy with gusts between 30-45 mph (if not stronger) possible.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTAJ

A chilly night is coming but heat will be here before the weekend

The wind will diminish this evening. With less wind, a clear sky, and a dry atmosphere, temperatures will fall fast tonight. Lows will be in the lower 40s with colder spots reaching into the 30s. Because of this, a frost advisory is in effect for Elk and Cameron Counties. Even some of the colder valley spots in other counties can have a touch of frost. If you live in a spot that consistently runs cooler than other locations, you may want to cover plants with a cloth over and remove it first thing in the morning.
ELK COUNTY, PA
WJCL

Summerlike temperatures lurking

The official start of summer is still over a month away, but several days this week will feel like the heart of summer. High temperatures are set to jump to the mid-90s later in the week. Rain chances will dry up for a few days, and not return until Friday or Saturday. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, make sure to have a plan 'B' ready to go in case rain finds your area.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Showers and thunderstorms today into the evening

As an area of low pressure (surface trough) slides through, there is a decent chance of showers moving west to east today with possible thunderstorms by this evening. There should be enough instability aloft for a strong thunderstorm or two with gusty winds and small hail possible this evening. Something we’ll need to keep an eye on.
ENVIRONMENT
KHQ Right Now

Blustery Wednesday!

Today is your day to get outside and enjoy the weather, with partly sunny skies and daytime highs in the mid 60's. Our next system moves in Wednesday, ushering in a round of rain, high mountain snow and gusty winds upwards of 30-40 mph. Daytime highs drop Wednesday and Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy