Knoxville, IA

Knoxville Ambassadors to Hold Ribbon Cutting

By Scott Dailey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will hold a ribbon-cutting at Rejuvenate Rx at 114 W. Robinson Street in Knoxville on Tuesday, May...

Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Holds Lunch and Learn

The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce held a Lunch and Learn session on Tuesday. Knoxville native and Senior Consultant with Point Road Group Morgan Keasler was the guest speaker, and spoke about employee recruitment and retention. Keasler spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about one of the biggest challenges in the workplace today.
KNOXVILLE, IA
City of Indianola Approves N Jefferson Way Building Site

The Indianola City Council approved the site plan for a new retail and restaurant building on N Jefferson Way on Monday, allowing construction to begin located in the lot north of Walgreens. Interim City Manager Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News working with property and business owners is part of the long term growth plan for the city.
INDIANOLA, IA
Knoxville City Council Approves Storefront Improvement Grants

The Knoxville City Council approved three more storefront improvement grants at their last meeting. Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the projects. “The first one involves Smoosh Pet Bakery and Spa. They applied for a grant to replace the existing windows and door with modern...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center Opens May 28th

The Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center will open for the season next week on Saturday, May 28th. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the 2022 season will run until August 21st, with season passes still available for purchase, and the aquatic center opens every day from 1-7pm for daily admission without a season pass, and those age 2 and under swim free with a paid adult admission. Find more information below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Knoxville City Council Supports Application for New Housing Development

The Knoxville City Council approved a resolution in support of new housing development in Knoxville. Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the development. “This is for what people have probably heard of as the Kading Development behind Walmart on Bell Avenue. They are applying with the...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Knoxville FFA to Hold AG Olympics

The Knoxville FFA will hold their AG Olympics on Friday, May 20 at 6:45 pm outside of Knoxville High School at 1811 W Madison Street by the Greenhouse. Knoxville FFA Officers Marley Larson, Karlie Pettyjohn, and Audrey Whittenburg spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “This is our first time...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola High School Facilities Feedback Meeting Tonight

A public meeting will be held for those who wish to learn more about the plans the Indianola School District is working on to update Indianola High School this evening. Laura Peterson with Invision Architecture will present the detailed proposed plans and upgrades that are currently under discussion by the board, and community members are encouraged to come out and review the plans and provide feedback. The meeting will be held at 5:15pm at the Peoples Bank Administration Building at 500 E Iowa Ave.
INDIANOLA, IA
Outgoing Staff at Pella Schools Recognized

The outgoing class of retirees for the Pella Community School District was honored at an open house Wednesday. In total, 22 staff members with 478 combined years of service to Pella are moving on after this academic year concludes this summer. Hear more about those retiring on an upcoming edition...
PELLA, IA
Indianola Holding Memorial Day Parade

Members of the Indianola Community who want to honor American Military Personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces this Memorial Day can do so by attending the annual Indianola Memorial Day Parade. The parade will begin at the Warren County Administration Building, head south on Buxton to First Ave, then east to First St., turning south and crossing Highway 92 and traveling down until it reaches the IOOF Cemetery. Parade lineup begins at 9:30am, with the parade beginning at 10am, and a ceremony at the cemetery will take place after the parade is concluded.
INDIANOLA, IA
Work on Phase 2 of Indianola Streetscape Continues

Phase 2 work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued this week, including the completion of subgrade prep on both Howard and Salem. Rock chamber and subdrain installation was also completed on Salem, with roadway paving expected to begin on Salem and Howard at the end of this week and into next, beginning with the travel lanes and curbs.
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella City Council Schedules Several Bid Lettings for Upcoming Projects

The Pella City Council accepted the Wonder Spelen project at their meeting Tuesday. A change order and official completion of the upgrades at Kiwanis Park were approved. A preliminary plat that has been tabled for several meetings for the Dingeman Subdivision at West 12th Street was approved with some conditions agreed upon by the Planning and Zoning Commission and those recommended by city administration, specifically as it relates to future development and sale of the land.
PELLA, IA
Let’s Talk Knoxville- Helmets and Hotdogs

Our guests on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville are Knoxville Police Officer Kyle Keller and Event Coordinator Angie Heartsill as we talk about the upcoming Helmets and Hotdogs event. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Iowa DOT Reports Grant Approval for 163 Turn Lane Project

The Iowa DOT reports $225,000 from the Marion County share of the RISE Fund was approved for an Immediate Opportunity grant to assist in constructing turning lanes and paving a median on Iowa 163 located northwest of Pella. The project is necessary to provide improved access to the proposed expansion of LDJ Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of the Thunder Creek Equipment brand of mobile fueling solutions in both the agriculture and industrial market and to support a commitment of the creation of 30 new full-time jobs out of 45 RISE eligible created jobs and $2,563,750 in associated capital investment. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2022.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Governor Endorses Newcomer in Republican Race, Citing School Voucher Support

Governor Kim Reynolds has endorsed Barb Kniff McCulla for Iowa House District 37 ahead of the June 7th Republican Primary. Kniff McCulla is the owner of KLK construction in Pella, and is a business leader in Pella, and on the state and national stages, serving in many roles. Kniff McCulla is running against current Representative and Iowa State Trooper Jon Thorup of Knoxville, who was first elected to the Iowa House in 2018. One of Governor Reynolds’ legislative priorities has been to get a school voucher program initiated, where public money that would have gone to public schools could be used to pay for private school tuition. That bill has stalled in the Republican- led House, with opposition primarily coming from rural Republicans and Democrats. At Tulip Time, Governor Reynolds told KNIA/KRLS news that to get a voucher bill through the house, she needed new House members. Kniff McCulla supports the voucher program, telling KNIA/KRLS News that parents should be able to place their children in schools that share their values. Thorup tells KNIA/KRLS News that he believes the voucher program will hurt our public schools, especially rural schools. He says that he overwhelmingly supports the Governor’s agenda, but that they differ on this issue. Thorup’s fellow House Republicans have elected him as an assistant majority leader during both his terms.
PELLA, IA
Pella Garden Club Seeking New Members

A local group aiming to promote a love of plants is seeking members. Nola Luebbert and Delores Boerigter with the group say the Pella Garden Club is dedicated to those wanting to share their interest in gardening year round, with several classes and events throughout the year, including the annual Tulip Time flower show at the Scholte House.
PELLA, IA
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian FFA

Pella Christian FFA Ellie Rethmeyer and Chapter President Bethany DeBruin discuss an ag-venture day for youth and the academic year for their organization. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
Dustin Dittmer

Celebration of Life for Dustin Dittmer, 34, of Colfax will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the First Assembly of God Church, 1700 W. 2nd Ave., Indianola. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and services will be held 11 a.m. following visitation to celebrate his life. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
COLFAX, IA
Vacant Des Moines Clinic to Be Torn Down

(Des Moines, IA) -- The vacant Mercy Franklin Clinic in the 1800 block of 48th Street in Des Moines is now set to be demolished. The site is under new ownership, and is scheduled to be torn down starting in August. The Des Moines Register reports the nonprofit group Neighborhood Development Corporation has purchased the property and plans to hold community meetings later this year for neighbors in the area to say how they want the three-and-a-half acre property redeveloped.
DES MOINES, IA
IN DEPTH: Marsh’s Garden

A local woman took an exit from the fast lane of corporate life to start flower farming. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Denay Marsh, with Marsh’s Garden, Knoxville. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Warren County Justice Center Open House Coming in June

Warren County residents looking to tour the newly built Warren County Justice Center will get a chance to do so at the end of June. County elected officials will be present for a ceremony to celebrate the opening of the building to the public after being closed since the previous courthouse was demolished in 2019. The ceremony will take place from 1-2pm on June 29th, with tours of the facility available to all for the rest of the afternoon.
WARREN COUNTY, IA

