Median Maintenance Today on Highway 65/69

Governor Kim Reynolds has endorsed Barb Kniff McCulla for Iowa House District 37 ahead of the June 7th Republican Primary. Kniff McCulla is the owner of KLK construction in Pella, and is a business leader in Pella, and on the state and national stages, serving in many roles. Kniff McCulla is running against current Representative and Iowa State Trooper Jon Thorup of Knoxville, who was first elected to the Iowa House in 2018. One of Governor Reynolds’ legislative priorities has been to get a school voucher program initiated, where public money that would have gone to public schools could be used to pay for private school tuition. That bill has stalled in the Republican- led House, with opposition primarily coming from rural Republicans and Democrats. At Tulip Time, Governor Reynolds told KNIA/KRLS news that to get a voucher bill through the house, she needed new House members. Kniff McCulla supports the voucher program, telling KNIA/KRLS News that parents should be able to place their children in schools that share their values. Thorup tells KNIA/KRLS News that he believes the voucher program will hurt our public schools, especially rural schools. He says that he overwhelmingly supports the Governor’s agenda, but that they differ on this issue. Thorup’s fellow House Republicans have elected him as an assistant majority leader during both his terms.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO