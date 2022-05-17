ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Median Maintenance Today on Highway 65/69

By Andrew Swadner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Indianola will be performing maintenance on the entry medians on Highway...

City of Indianola Approves N Jefferson Way Building Site

The Indianola City Council approved the site plan for a new retail and restaurant building on N Jefferson Way on Monday, allowing construction to begin located in the lot north of Walgreens. Interim City Manager Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News working with property and business owners is part of the long term growth plan for the city.
INDIANOLA, IA
Work on Phase 2 of Indianola Streetscape Continues

Phase 2 work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued this week, including the completion of subgrade prep on both Howard and Salem. Rock chamber and subdrain installation was also completed on Salem, with roadway paving expected to begin on Salem and Howard at the end of this week and into next, beginning with the travel lanes and curbs.
INDIANOLA, IA
Knoxville City Council Approves Storefront Improvement Grants

The Knoxville City Council approved three more storefront improvement grants at their last meeting. Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the projects. “The first one involves Smoosh Pet Bakery and Spa. They applied for a grant to replace the existing windows and door with modern...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Iowa DOT Reports Grant Approval for 163 Turn Lane Project

The Iowa DOT reports $225,000 from the Marion County share of the RISE Fund was approved for an Immediate Opportunity grant to assist in constructing turning lanes and paving a median on Iowa 163 located northwest of Pella. The project is necessary to provide improved access to the proposed expansion of LDJ Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of the Thunder Creek Equipment brand of mobile fueling solutions in both the agriculture and industrial market and to support a commitment of the creation of 30 new full-time jobs out of 45 RISE eligible created jobs and $2,563,750 in associated capital investment. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2022.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Let’s Talk Indianola – The Frame Shop Ribbon Cutting

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Megan Shipley, owner of The Frame Shop in Indianola after her recent ribbon cutting ceremony with the Indianola Chamber of Commerce. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
Warren County Supervisors Review Engineering Consulting Business

The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. The board approved an agreement for engineering consulting, additional stop signs at the intersection of 65th Avenue and Nixon Street, lawn care and snow removal contracts, a 28E agreement with Franklin County for Central Iowa Crisis Services, and reviewed ARPA funded projects.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Holds Lunch and Learn

The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce held a Lunch and Learn session on Tuesday. Knoxville native and Senior Consultant with Point Road Group Morgan Keasler was the guest speaker, and spoke about employee recruitment and retention. Keasler spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about one of the biggest challenges in the workplace today.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Pella City Council to Schedule Several Future Public Hearings

The Pella City Council will consider final acceptance of the Wonder Spelen project at their meeting today. A change order and official completion of the upgrades at Kiwanis Park are under consideration. The council will also consider resolutions to schedule future public hearings to convey property to Pella Regional Health Center and to approve contracts for Old City Hall Alley reconstruction, Prairie Street improvements, and the Prairie Ridge West sanitary sewer project. The second reading of an ordinance to enhance civil penalties for indecent exposure and the first reading of a new chapter in city code to establish a city ambulance service are also on the agenda.
PELLA, IA
Knoxville Ambassadors to Hold Ribbon Cutting

The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will hold a ribbon-cutting at Rejuvenate Rx at 114 W. Robinson Street in Knoxville on Tuesday, May 24 at 5 p.m. The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We will have a ribbon-cutting at Rejuvenate...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Early Voting for June Primary Begins Today

Absentee voting for the upcoming June 7th primary elections begins today, however voters can fill out a form to request an absentee ballot now in advance of the early voting period. Warren County Auditor Traci Vanderlinden tells KNIA News you can register to vote whenever you wish, and it is a quick and easy process.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Outgoing Staff at Pella Schools Recognized

The outgoing class of retirees for the Pella Community School District was honored at an open house Wednesday. In total, 22 staff members with 478 combined years of service to Pella are moving on after this academic year concludes this summer. Hear more about those retiring on an upcoming edition...
PELLA, IA
Knoxville City Council Approves Support Of Application For New Housing Development

The Knoxville City Council met in a regular session Monday. The council approved a Resolution In Support Of A Workforce Housing Tax Incentive Application To Be Submitted To The Iowa Economic Development Authority by Bloomfield Acres, LLC For a Housing Project In Knoxville. The project would include 155 market rate rental housing units, and has begun construction behind Walmart. The council approved storefront improvement grants for Smoosh Pet Bakery and Spa at 112 N Second Street, Ivory Soul at 225 E Main Street, and Knoxville Dental Center at 202 E Robinson. The council also approved a resolution for a proposed lease of more than three years for a portion of the basement of City Hall.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center Opens May 28th

The Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center will open for the season next week on Saturday, May 28th. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the 2022 season will run until August 21st, with season passes still available for purchase, and the aquatic center opens every day from 1-7pm for daily admission without a season pass, and those age 2 and under swim free with a paid adult admission. Find more information below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola High School Facilities Public Meeting Tomorrow

A public meeting will be held for those who wish to learn more about the plans the Indianola School District is working on to update Indianola High School tomorrow. Laura Peterson with Invision Architecture will present the detailed proposed plans and upgrades that are currently under discussion by the board, and community members are encouraged to come out and review the plans and provide feedback. The meeting will be held tomorrow at 5:15pm at the Peoples Bank Administration Building at 500 E Iowa Ave.
INDIANOLA, IA
Governor Endorses Newcomer in Republican Race, Citing School Voucher Support

Governor Kim Reynolds has endorsed Barb Kniff McCulla for Iowa House District 37 ahead of the June 7th Republican Primary. Kniff McCulla is the owner of KLK construction in Pella, and is a business leader in Pella, and on the state and national stages, serving in many roles. Kniff McCulla is running against current Representative and Iowa State Trooper Jon Thorup of Knoxville, who was first elected to the Iowa House in 2018. One of Governor Reynolds’ legislative priorities has been to get a school voucher program initiated, where public money that would have gone to public schools could be used to pay for private school tuition. That bill has stalled in the Republican- led House, with opposition primarily coming from rural Republicans and Democrats. At Tulip Time, Governor Reynolds told KNIA/KRLS news that to get a voucher bill through the house, she needed new House members. Kniff McCulla supports the voucher program, telling KNIA/KRLS News that parents should be able to place their children in schools that share their values. Thorup tells KNIA/KRLS News that he believes the voucher program will hurt our public schools, especially rural schools. He says that he overwhelmingly supports the Governor’s agenda, but that they differ on this issue. Thorup’s fellow House Republicans have elected him as an assistant majority leader during both his terms.
PELLA, IA
2022 State Track and Field Meet Thursday Schedule/Results

Tune into 94.3 and 95.3 KNIA to hear updates twice to three times an hour from Indianola, Norwalk, Twin Cedars, and Melcher-Dallas, and from Pella, Knoxville, Pella Christian, PCM, and Pleasantville athletes all on 92.1 KRLS. The 1A/4A schools can be heard during the morning sessions Thursday/Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the 2A/3A schools from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. those days. All schools will compete from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Dustin Dittmer

Celebration of Life for Dustin Dittmer, 34, of Colfax will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the First Assembly of God Church, 1700 W. 2nd Ave., Indianola. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and services will be held 11 a.m. following visitation to celebrate his life. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
COLFAX, IA
Knoxville FFA to Hold AG Olympics

The Knoxville FFA will hold their AG Olympics on Friday, May 20 at 6:45 pm outside of Knoxville High School at 1811 W Madison Street by the Greenhouse. Knoxville FFA Officers Marley Larson, Karlie Pettyjohn, and Audrey Whittenburg spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “This is our first time...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Let’s Talk Knoxville- Helmets and Hotdogs

Our guests on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville are Knoxville Police Officer Kyle Keller and Event Coordinator Angie Heartsill as we talk about the upcoming Helmets and Hotdogs event. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to...
KNOXVILLE, IA

