Stretch of Murfreesboro Pike reopens after commercial fire in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A commercial fire closed a stretch of Murfreesboro Pike in both directions in Antioch early Tuesday morning.

Fire personnel with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to the 2600 block of Murfreesboro Pike just after 4 a.m. after receiving reports of smoke coming from the roof of Zion Lounge. According to a firefighter on scene, the interior of the hookah lounge received extensive damage and is believed to have been burning for quite some time before a report was made.

Source: WKRN

Crews on scene located flames coming from a vent on the roof and were able to make an interior attack to put the fire out successfully. Neighboring businesses received smoke damage as well, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Investigators with the Nashville Fire Department said the blaze appears to have started after smoking elements were left unattended and caused flames to reach the roof.

A stretch of Murfreesboro Pike was closed in both directions early Tuesday morning but has since reopened.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

