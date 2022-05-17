Indianola City Council Approves Site Plan on N Jefferson Way

The Pella City Council will consider final acceptance of the Wonder Spelen project at their meeting today. A change order and official completion of the upgrades at Kiwanis Park are under consideration. The council will also consider resolutions to schedule future public hearings to convey property to Pella Regional Health Center and to approve contracts for Old City Hall Alley reconstruction, Prairie Street improvements, and the Prairie Ridge West sanitary sewer project. The second reading of an ordinance to enhance civil penalties for indecent exposure and the first reading of a new chapter in city code to establish a city ambulance service are also on the agenda.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO