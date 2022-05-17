ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Indianola City Council Approves Site Plan on N Jefferson Way

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 2 days ago

The Indianola City Council met in regular and a special study session Monday evening. The...

www.kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

Knoxville City Council Approves Storefront Improvement Grants

The Knoxville City Council approved three more storefront improvement grants at their last meeting. Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the projects. “The first one involves Smoosh Pet Bakery and Spa. They applied for a grant to replace the existing windows and door with modern...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council Schedules Several Bid Lettings for Upcoming Projects

The Pella City Council accepted the Wonder Spelen project at their meeting Tuesday. A change order and official completion of the upgrades at Kiwanis Park were approved. A preliminary plat that has been tabled for several meetings for the Dingeman Subdivision at West 12th Street was approved with some conditions agreed upon by the Planning and Zoning Commission and those recommended by city administration, specifically as it relates to future development and sale of the land.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council to Schedule Several Future Public Hearings

The Pella City Council will consider final acceptance of the Wonder Spelen project at their meeting today. A change order and official completion of the upgrades at Kiwanis Park are under consideration. The council will also consider resolutions to schedule future public hearings to convey property to Pella Regional Health Center and to approve contracts for Old City Hall Alley reconstruction, Prairie Street improvements, and the Prairie Ridge West sanitary sewer project. The second reading of an ordinance to enhance civil penalties for indecent exposure and the first reading of a new chapter in city code to establish a city ambulance service are also on the agenda.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville City Council Approves Support Of Application For New Housing Development

The Knoxville City Council met in a regular session Monday. The council approved a Resolution In Support Of A Workforce Housing Tax Incentive Application To Be Submitted To The Iowa Economic Development Authority by Bloomfield Acres, LLC For a Housing Project In Knoxville. The project would include 155 market rate rental housing units, and has begun construction behind Walmart. The council approved storefront improvement grants for Smoosh Pet Bakery and Spa at 112 N Second Street, Ivory Soul at 225 E Main Street, and Knoxville Dental Center at 202 E Robinson. The council also approved a resolution for a proposed lease of more than three years for a portion of the basement of City Hall.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Work on Phase 2 of Indianola Streetscape Continues

Phase 2 work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued this week, including the completion of subgrade prep on both Howard and Salem. Rock chamber and subdrain installation was also completed on Salem, with roadway paving expected to begin on Salem and Howard at the end of this week and into next, beginning with the travel lanes and curbs.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa DOT Reports Grant Approval for 163 Turn Lane Project

The Iowa DOT reports $225,000 from the Marion County share of the RISE Fund was approved for an Immediate Opportunity grant to assist in constructing turning lanes and paving a median on Iowa 163 located northwest of Pella. The project is necessary to provide improved access to the proposed expansion of LDJ Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of the Thunder Creek Equipment brand of mobile fueling solutions in both the agriculture and industrial market and to support a commitment of the creation of 30 new full-time jobs out of 45 RISE eligible created jobs and $2,563,750 in associated capital investment. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2022.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Mobile home park in Des Moines being torn down for redevelopment

DES MOINES, Iowa — A mobile home park on Indianola Avenue near Park Avenue is being demolished for redevelopment after being in disrepair for years. "I am glad it's going away. It's a disaster," said Andrea Brownell, who lives in the neighborhood. Neighbors say the mobile home park has...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center Opens May 28th

The Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center will open for the season next week on Saturday, May 28th. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the 2022 season will run until August 21st, with season passes still available for purchase, and the aquatic center opens every day from 1-7pm for daily admission without a season pass, and those age 2 and under swim free with a paid adult admission. Find more information below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kwbg.com

Boone County Announces Road Closures Due to Windfarm Construction Preparations

BOONE, Iowa—APEX Clean Energy will be conducting additional preparation in Boone County for the Great Pathfinder Windfarm, located in northern Boone County. County Engineer Scott Kruse announced the next step, a plan to use cement stabilization on some of the roads affected by the project. Kruse told the Boone County Supervisors the work could begin as early as Monday.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines is looking into converting 2 major one-way streets

Des Moines will launch a study this year into how to convert Grand Avenue and Locust Street into two-way roads, city engineer Steven Naber told council members in a meeting last week.Why it matters: Grand and Locust are two of downtown's main arteries.Converting them would change traffic patterns that have relied on one-way streets for efficient travel through the downtown corridor for decades.Catch up fast: The plan stems from a 2017 city study to improve mobility.Converting existing one-way streets into two-ways, as well as adding things like buffered bike lanes and sidewalk improvements, would reduce speeding and improve safety, the...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Ambassadors to Hold Ribbon Cutting

The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will hold a ribbon-cutting at Rejuvenate Rx at 114 W. Robinson Street in Knoxville on Tuesday, May 24 at 5 p.m. The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We will have a ribbon-cutting at Rejuvenate...
KNOXVILLE, IA
iheart.com

Vacant Des Moines Clinic to Be Torn Down

(Des Moines, IA) -- The vacant Mercy Franklin Clinic in the 1800 block of 48th Street in Des Moines is now set to be demolished. The site is under new ownership, and is scheduled to be torn down starting in August. The Des Moines Register reports the nonprofit group Neighborhood Development Corporation has purchased the property and plans to hold community meetings later this year for neighbors in the area to say how they want the three-and-a-half acre property redeveloped.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Holding Memorial Day Parade

Members of the Indianola Community who want to honor American Military Personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces this Memorial Day can do so by attending the annual Indianola Memorial Day Parade. The parade will begin at the Warren County Administration Building, head south on Buxton to First Ave, then east to First St., turning south and crossing Highway 92 and traveling down until it reaches the IOOF Cemetery. Parade lineup begins at 9:30am, with the parade beginning at 10am, and a ceremony at the cemetery will take place after the parade is concluded.
INDIANOLA, IA
1230kfjb.com

U.S. 63 From Iowa 96 to Traer to Close May 23rd for Resurfacing

The Iowa Department of Transportation has announced that a section of U.S. Highway 63 in Tama County will be closed to traffic later this month due to a road resurfacing project. Beginning Monday, May 23rd, DOT work crews will begin an asphalt resurfacing project along U.S. Highway 63 from the...
TRAER, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines may mask back up, mayor says

Des Moines may reinstate a mask policy if cases continue to escalate, Mayor Frank Cownie warned during a council work session Tuesday.Driving the news: Iowa averaged around 505 new COVID cases per day in the last week, according to The New York Times tracker. That's more than double the average two weeks ago. Deaths in that time have increased by 16%, with a daily average of three, as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations are averaging 132 a day, up 55%.Zoom in: Polk County reported a seven-day average of 105 new cases on Tuesday, up by 159% from two weeks ago.Flashback: The latest...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Garden Club Seeking New Members

A local group aiming to promote a love of plants is seeking members. Nola Luebbert and Delores Boerigter with the group say the Pella Garden Club is dedicated to those wanting to share their interest in gardening year round, with several classes and events throughout the year, including the annual Tulip Time flower show at the Scholte House.
PELLA, IA
iheart.com

DNR Investigating Brown-Orange Creek Water In Eddyville, Iowa

(Eddyville, IA) -- Environmental specialists with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are working to identify the source of discolored water in Palestine Creek near Eddyville, southeast of Des Moines. The DNR Washington field office received two complaints Monday about brownish-orange water flowing into the creek from underground tile lines....
EDDYVILLE, IA

