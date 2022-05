GREENVILLE — A Greenville man was sentenced Monday in the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Daniel F. Alderman, 53, entered a guilty plea in April to count one of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree, and count two of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. He faced a maximum of 18 months for domestic violence and a maximum of 12 months for possession to be served congruently, all of which are not mandatory.

