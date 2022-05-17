ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A farewell to The Week that was

By Bonnie Kristian
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The value and future of the liberal public square has come under intense debate. Ours is a time in which the ACLU wrings its hands over the risks of free speech; self-described small-government conservatives seek to sic the state on Big Tech; and everyone is increasingly unsure if those people should...

