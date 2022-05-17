CPD: One Week After Killing, Another Shooting at Victory Square
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite increased patrols in the area, another...www.whbc.com
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite increased patrols in the area, another...www.whbc.com
the city should close these apartments down and board it up. The council person for this area is getting a free paycheck.
it sounds like a bad place, but they need more security or something , because if they close it down , then what trouble elsewhere
Comments / 12