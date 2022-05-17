ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

CPD: One Week After Killing, Another Shooting at Victory Square

By Jim Michaels
whbc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite increased patrols in the area, another...

www.whbc.com

Comments / 12

Lawrence Foxx
2d ago

the city should close these apartments down and board it up. The council person for this area is getting a free paycheck.

????
2d ago

it sounds like a bad place, but they need more security or something , because if they close it down , then what trouble elsewhere

