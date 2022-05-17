CPD: One Week After Killing, Another Shooting at Victory Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 6-year-old boy who apparently accidentally shot himself in the head is in critical condition at Children's Hospital but Pittsburgh police are trying to identify the gun's owner and decide whether that person should be charged.The home on Johnston Avenue in Hazelwood has become the scene of yet another tragedy involving a child and a gun, and distraught neighbors believe an adult should be held responsible. "The parents need to put their gun up so the kids can't find the gun, so this won't happen again," Andre Frison said. But the 6-year-old is the third child in recent...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO