Nashville, TN

Passenger dies during Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Nashville

By Lucas Wright
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A passenger died while on a flight to Nashville on Monday, Nexstar’s WKRN has confirmed. The flight arrived at Nashville International Airport...

Boston 25 News WFXT

Noisy candy wrapper leads to fatal fight between roommates, Washington police say

KENT, Wash. — A Washington state man is accused of killing his roommate after the crinkling of a candy bar wrapper led to a fight between the two men, authorities said. Phillip Alan Frazier, 58, of Kent, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Danny L. Jones on May 12, according to King County online court documents. Frazier’s bail has been set at $4 million, according to KIRO-TV.
KENT, WA
2 hospitalized after separate stabbings in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Police are investigating two separate stabbings in King County on Thursday morning. At about 2 a.m. in Tukwila near the Light Rail Station, police told FOX 13 News that a man was stabbed in the stomach and taken to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is not known.
KING COUNTY, WA
Slog PM: Tacoma Park Goes Carless, Tower in Dying Seattle Sells for $730 million, A Door Seen on Mars

A headline that is filled with nothing but good news: "One of Tacoma’s most popular drives to close to cars forever." This is the Five Mile Drive on Point Defiance. The reason the park has been liberated from the most awful mode of transportation ever is that the roads in the park just can’t support their shit any more. Tacoma News Tribune: "The decision to permanently close the outer loop of Five Mile Drive to vehicles was made after a geotechnical assessment earlier this year identified 'ongoing erosion and slope instability impacting the bluff.'" How wonderful. The pedestrians and bikes. And the trees, the smell of the trees, and the smell of the surrounding sea. No revving, honking, fuming. You got it, you got it.
Has it become riskier to park in downtown Seattle?

SEATTLE — Multiple car break-ins at different lots across the city of Seattle are raising questions over parking security. Friday night, Cory Sokol and Kalibria Flemming attended a concert at WaMu Theater. They parked in different lots about a block apart, but their break-in stories are the same. “The...
Washington Man Sentenced To 16 Years In Beating Death

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A federal judge ordered a King County man to serve 16 years in prison after he was convicted of beating and bludgeoning to death a Northern California woman who traveled to the Seattle area and was engaged in an intimate relationship with the married suspect.
Six hidden gems to explore in Seattle - 2022's BNWE

SEATTLE — Seattle is the winner of Best Urban Getaway in 2022's Best Northwest Escapes viewer poll. In the heart of Pike Place Market, right behind the popular fish market — you'll find an urban escape. The Pike Place Secret Garden is a 2,000 square foot community space that immerses you in nature and in goodwill. Nearly 500 herbs and vegetables are donated each year to the Pike Place Senior Center and Foodbank and there are plenty of places to sit and enjoy views of Puget Sound.
Amber Alert canceled for girl in Seattle

(Gray News) - Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert for an 8-year-old girl Monday in Seattle after the car she was riding in was taken. Seattle police reported on Twitter that the girl was found safe. Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Foul Play Not Suspected After Body Found In Bus Bay At Everett Station

A sad incident this morning as commuters arriving early at Everett Station discovered the body of a man in one of the bus bays. Everett Police and Fire were notified about 5:45 AM of the discovery. Everett Police Public Information Officer Kerby Duncan told MyEverettNews.com the following via email:. “An...
Bones found in Bellevue wetlands confirmed to be human

An employee with the City of Bellevue discovered bones in a wetlands area in the 500 block of 150th Place Northeast on Wednesday, according to a blog post from the Bellevue Police Department. The employee was conducting maintenance in the area just after 8:30 a.m. According to the department, the...
Burien seafood broker sentenced to prison for smuggling 'possibly tainted' geoduck clams to China

SEATTLE - A Burien seafood broker was sentenced to 90 days in prison for smuggling possibly contaminated geoduck clams from SeaTac to China. According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown’s office, 52-year-old Jeffrey Olsen was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days in prison and three years of supervised release. Olsen’s company, Absolute Seafoods, was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay a $25,000 fine.
Seattle Humane in need of foster families for puppies from Oklahoma

SEATTLE — Seattle Humane has an "urgent need" for foster families after receiving dozens of dogs and puppies from Oklahoma as part of a life-saver rescue program. The shelter takes in dogs from shelters that may be at capacity or are slated for euthanasia in other parts of the country. The shelter originally only planned to take 12 dogs, but as the dogs were making the trip from Oklahoma to Seattle, one puppy became very sick and had to be taken to an emergency veterinary clinic where the puppy tested positive for parvovirus.
