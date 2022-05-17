ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Gross gaming revenue of $22M at MGM Springfield

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NPguE_0fgh8aqk00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Record high inflation isn’t stopping people from gambling in Massachusetts.

The two casinos and one slots parlor generated $99 million in gross gaming revenue last month. It’s a step back from the highs of March but still one of the best months on record for the industry.

Orange woman pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution charges

MGM Springfield took in more than $22 million during April, while $18 million was from slot machines and $4 million was from table games.

MGM’s monthly gaming revenue means about $5.64 million in taxes and fees for the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
WUPE

Who Can Legally Drive a Boat in Massachusetts?

We're getting into the season where summer activities will be in full swing and there are plenty of these activities to do in Berkshire County. Whether it's swimming, hiking, camping, or being involved in a number of sports, Berkshire County summers are in a word, FUN! You can partake in these activities all throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Williamstown, North Adams, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Stockbridge, and everywhere in between.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm Springfield#Table Games#Slot Machine#Gaming
WNAW

Massachusetts Congratulates A Trifecta Of Winners Who Won $300 Thousand

They say you got to to be in it to win it! Recently, a trio of lottery winners throughout the Bay state have picked up a cool $100 thousand in prize money and one of the lucky tickets from the Massachusetts Millionaire's Club was sold right here in south county at The Shell gas station on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. The other two winners: A Mass cash ticket that was purchased at Dick's Variety north in Salisbury and King Liquors in Lowell rewarded a patron with a winning $15 Million Money Maker ticket, even though the top prize was not won, the 100 grand is STILL a nice chunk of change. I'm envious for sure, but I better find some extra one dollar bills and try to get in on the winning. Any extra money these days would come in very handy for sure!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gov. Charlie Baker on relentless gas prices

SALEM, Mass. — Gas price increases are taking more than a toll on people’s budgets. The record-breaking numbers have been non-stop for more than two weeks. Some people say they are nearing the breaking point, if they’re not there already, and it is impacting their driving habits.
SALEM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gambling
westernmassnews.com

MGM Springfield holds 100th birthday celebration for special customer

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A celebration was held inside MGM Springfield on Tuesday. Chris Kelley, the resort-casino’s president and COO, was on-hand as they celebrated the 100th birthday of one of their customers, Edward. Edward has been a regular at the casino since it first opened. Tuesday’s celebration was...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won Monday; sold in Lowell, Salisbury and Great Barrington

The top lottery prizes in Massachusetts Monday were three $100,000 winners. One of the tickets was for the game “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” and it was sold at a Shell gas station in Great Barrington. Another $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Dicks Variety North in Salisbury. It was for the game Mass Cash. And the final $100,000 winning ticket was for the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at King Liquors in Lowell.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy