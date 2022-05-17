Gross gaming revenue of $22M at MGM Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Record high inflation isn’t stopping people from gambling in Massachusetts.
The two casinos and one slots parlor generated $99 million in gross gaming revenue last month. It's a step back from the highs of March but still one of the best months on record for the industry.
MGM Springfield took in more than $22 million during April, while $18 million was from slot machines and $4 million was from table games.
MGM's monthly gaming revenue means about $5.64 million in taxes and fees for the state.
