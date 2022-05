LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Multiple fire engines with the La Follette Fire Department just cleared the scene of an air conditioning unit fire at the Murphy Gas Station. “The A-C unit is on top of the building, and we were able to put it out without much trouble,” said LFD Chief Jimmy Pack. Pack added that the store had to be closed for about an hour to ventilate it. There were no injuries. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 05/17/2022-10:30am)

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO