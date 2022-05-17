ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, AR

4 Pike County inmates receive additional charges

 2 days ago

Four Pike County Jail inmates are now facing additional felony charges after video surveillance showed them carrying out a plan to bring tobacco products into the jail. The inmates who have been...

