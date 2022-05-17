It’s EMS Week

The Nashville Scrapperettes face Valley View in the 4A State Softball Championship game Friday afternoon at 4 o’clock. The game, along with all the other softball and baseball state title games, will be played at Benton. Fans attending Friday’s game are reminded to get a digital ticket for admittance. You will not be able to buy tickets at the gate with cash. N.H.S. Athletic Director Bunch Nichols said the easiest way to purchase tickets is to visit the Arkansas Activities Association website. There are several links near the top of the page. One of those says “ticket information”. That link will explain how to purchase your ticket online. The tickets are seven dollars each.

NASHVILLE, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO