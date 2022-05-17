ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

EXCLUSIVE: Dorian Paul Of The Gap Band Celebrates Houston With “Where It All Began” Community Party [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
 3 days ago

Former The Gap Band Dorian Paul is celebrating his journey and community with the “Where It All Began” community event party on May 21, 2022, in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

Paul got his started after Tom Joyner launched his career in Dallas with his single debut single “Stacked to the T.” The co-producer and vocalist contributed to the legendary group, The GAP Band for three albums after Charlie Wilson discovered him in the 80s.  He ended up working under Wilson’s wing as his protégé for 16 years where he worked with greats like Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston and sang backing vocals for Celine Dion .

With new music and giving back to his community, Paul is determined to take it back to his roots. He says his latest single “9 to 5” will definitely give you that old skool Gap Band feeling.

“9-5 is a dance floor cut up. It is a make-you dance record. Very familiar fun-filled groove that folks enjoy listening to. Two-step, swing-out. This one will make you feel good,” Paul said.

Born in 5th Ward and raised in Trinity Gardens, Paul is celebrating his community at Kashmere High School where it all started. The “Where It All Began” community party will be honoring the people in the neighborhood where he’s from.

“I wanted to do a party in the community addressing the different things that are important to me,” Paul says. The Houston native will be feeding people alongside the Houston Food Bank North, raising money for scholarships for HBCUs and C-average students, and giving proceeds go to St. Jude’s hospital.  On top of the community service, the event will also be filled with music, a fashion show, and a dance party.  Paul hopes that the inaugural event inspires others to give back to their neighborhoods and never forget where they came from.

Watch the video below to hear more about his journey with Charlie Wilson, the next steps in his career, and how to attend “Where It All Began” in Houston, Texas. To get your tickets, find more information here .

Comments / 0

HOUSTON, TX
