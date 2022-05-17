ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Arrest Made in Shooting at Dallas Asian-Owned Salon: Police

NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing Up at 2 p.m.: Dallas Police are expected to release new information Tuesday afternoon about the arrest in the investigation into a triple-shooting at an Asian-owned salon. Live video will appear in the player at the top of this page closer to the event start time. An arrest...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS LA

3 armed suspects rob marijuana dispensary near Pasadena

Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department responded to an alleged robbery at a marijuana dispensary on East Colorado Boulevard just outside the city limits of Pasadena, after receiving reports of shots fired. Authorities said that three male suspects armed with multiple handguns got away with marijuana, as well as a purse that contained an unknown amount of cash. The suspects, who reportedly fired a guns multiple times, were able to get away in a grey Dodge Charger. Deputies arrived to the scene just as the suspects were about to take off, which lead to a short pursuit on the 210 Freeway, though authorities lost the suspects on the 134 Freeway. A short time later, deputies located a vehicle that matched the description of the Charger off of Atlantic Boulevard in Alhambra.  Authorities then called for backup from various agencies for help setting up a perimeter around a building they believe the suspects might be holed up in. 
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Armed robbers steal $3K in cash in Diamond Bar home invasion

Two masked men forced their way into a Diamond Bar home early Thursday morning and robbed it at gunpoint. The home invasion was reported at 1:43 a.m. in the 23900 block of Sunset Crossing Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The two suspects broke into the home, armed with a handgun and taser, and got into a scuffle with the homeowner, the sheriff's department said. The suspects stole $3,000 in cash and other items before fleeing. No one was hurt. A person of interest was later detained, the sheriff's department said. It's unclear how that person may have been linked to the break-in."We had maybe one break-in about five years ago that I'm aware of, and now I'm really surprised. I've been here over 30 years in the neighborhood, and we've never had any issues," neighbor Raul Pedroza told CBSLA.   The suspects were described as Hispanic men in their 30s dressed in all black. It's unclear if any part of the robbery was captured on security video. 
DIAMOND BAR, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Resident Scuffles With Armed Home Invasion Robbers in Diamond Bar

A resident scuffled with two armed individuals in an armed home invasion robbery early Thursday in Diamond Bar. Deputies from the Walnut/Diamond Sheriff's Station were called at about 1:30 a.m. to the 23000 block of Sunset Crossing Road. They were told two armed men -- one with a handgun, another with a stun gun -- entered the residence and assaulted the homeowner, punching him several times.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
2urbangirls.com

Lynwood shooting leaves one dead near Watts shelter

LYNWOOD – Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives Wednesday are investigating the shooting death of a man in Lynwood. The shooting occurred a few blocks away from a homeless shelter operated by Los Angeles County. Deputies from the Century Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 10:22 p.m. Tuesday to the...
LYNWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Police search for killers who beat 28-year-old man to death in downtown LA

Police continue to search Wednesday for the killers of a 28-year-old man who was found beaten to death in downtown Los Angeles.Oscar Gaytan, 28, was found lying on the sidewalk on Flower Street near 7th Tuesday morning with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Witnesses told police Gaytan was walking south on Flower when he got into some type of argument with a number of other people, who assaulted him and were last seen running away on Flower.A Gofundme page set up by a person who identified herself as Gaytan's cousin said he was trying to catch Metro to get home when he was robbed. The page said Gaytan was a son, brother, father, uncle, and cousin, and described him as a loving, kind, and strong person who was always helping others.Investigators say they are looking for security or surveillance video in the area, and did not have suspect information.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Garcia
KTLA

San Fernando police officer charged after on-duty assault at gas station

A San Fernando police officer has been charged after allegedly assaulting a man at a gas station last summer, officials announced Tuesday. Saul Garibay faces a misdemeanor count of assault under the color of authority in connection with an incident that occurred on June 15, 2021, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. […]
SAN FERNANDO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Employees Hurl Chairs at El Monte Jewelry Store Smash-and-Grab Robbers

Chaos erupted inside a Southern California jewelry store when three people stormed inside and smashed jewelry cases as employees threw chairs and other items at the thieves. The smash-and-grab robbery was caught on security camera video at about 1 p.m. Tuesday at David's Jewelers in downtown El Monte, about 15 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. Video showed the robbers rush into the store and use what appeared to be hammers to smash glass jewelry cases.
EL MONTE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Violent Crime#Asian#Hair World Salon#Dallas Police Dept
2urbangirls.com

Gang related shooting leaves one dead in Watts

WATTS – A 20-year-old man suffered a fatal wound in a Watts shooting, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:20 p.m. Sunday at 10929 Compton Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The victim was walking down the street when...
WATTS, OK
mynewsla.com

Woman Serving Life Charged with Running Stolen Identities Ring

Federal authorities arrested five people Tuesday allegedly linked to a Los Angeles-based ring that obtained at least $2 million in California unemployment insurance benefits by using stolen identities, some of which belonged to California prison inmates. The arrests stemmed from a 39-count indictment that charges 13 defendants with using stolen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Gunfire exchanged during attempted robbery in downtown L.A.

A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after shots were fired during an attempted robbery in downtown Los Angeles. It happened around 3:10 a.m. on the 800 block of South Hope Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a man in his 30s was inside the lobby of a high-rise apartment building […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

L.A. County DA Gascón addresses surge in gun violence

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Wednesday addressed steps he believes elected officials should take to prevent mass shootings. “We are in this position today because we have leaders in our country who are willing to disregard public safety, sell assault rifles to 18-year-olds and spread racist hate if it helps them win […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Carjacking Incident Involving LAPD and SMPD

SANTA MONICA— A carjacking “pursuit” led to the Los Angeles Police Department being called to assist the Santa Monica Police Department in apprehending the suspect on Sunday, May 15. LAPD said they were called by the SMPD to assist in a carjacking “pursuit” that ended on 4th...
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Chase Ends With Arrest Near Burbank Airport

Police arrested a man suspected of being the driver behind the wheel of an SUV in a high-speed chase in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday. The chase ended at North Avon Street and North Hollywood Way in Burbank. The man had abandoned a white SUV in an underpass and...
BURBANK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy