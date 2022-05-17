ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendry County, FL

Armed man shot & killed by deputies after over 12-hour standoff in Hendry County Sunday afternoon

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — An armed barricaded suspect was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by deputies Sunday afternoon in Hendry County after a 12-hour standoff. Collier County deputies said the suspect shot at them before he was killed.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a property owner who stated a man, that reportedly had various weapons with him, had entered a home on his property and was refusing to leave.

Hendry County deputies, as well as Collier deputies, responded to the area of Thorpe Road in Southwest Hendry County, according to HCSO.

Authorities spent hours trying to get the man to come out of the building. Approximately 12 hours later, the man exited the building and began shooting at deputies, as well as deputies’ equipment multiple times, including taking down a drone, according to CCSO.

Collier deputies said its hostage rescue and tactical vehicle, The Rook, was deployed to deliver non-lethal gas inside the building where the man was firing from. When the deputy driving the vehicle approached the building, the man shot at the windshield. The deputy was uninjured due to the high-quality armor of the vehicle.

As the man was firing at law enforcement after he exited the building, Collier deputies shot back, killing him.

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

No deputies were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

“Nobody shoots at our deputies without us stopping the threat, especially when we have spent hours actively trying to deescalate a very dangerous situation,” declares Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. “Our deputies put their lives on the line every day to keep everyone safe. I know what a tremendous sacrifice it is to do this,” said Sheriff Rambosk. “I support our members in their commitment to this honorable duty and service.”

Vernon Bratcher works at the Ranch Gun Club on County Line Rd. just a few minutes away from the hunting camp. Bratcher says he was leaving work just after midnight when he noticed the flashing lights.

“I don’t know how many cars because it was just flashing lights, and a lot of them,” said Bratcher.

He said it’s not something you see every day.

“This area is known for stargazing,” said Bratcher. “I stop every night to check my truck and there were multiple vehicles… so no, we don’t see flashing lights here often.”

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
