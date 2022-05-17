ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Democrats have a legit rival for Buddy Carter. But will Herring survive the primary?

By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
 2 days ago

Wade Herring has the funds, the staff and the brand to challenge for Coastal Georgia's U.S. House seat in November. But another Democrat, Joyce Griggs, has strong support amongst the electorate.

This is a commentary by opinion columnist Adam Van Brimmer.

Political campaign veterans will tell you there are only two ways to run for elected office: Unopposed and scared.

Heading into the primary election, the candidate many hoped would flip Coastal Georgia's U.S. House seat to the Democrats for the first time in three decades is — politically speaking — terrified.

Of a fellow Democrat.

Wade Herring is the favorite in a three-way race. He owns every campaign advantage over his opponents, from money to staff to branding.

Election 2022:Three candidates, three campaign approaches. Inside the U.S. House District 1 Democrat race.

Election 2022:Who is running for the Georgia House in the 2022 election?

He's also a moderate whose views won't drive away independents and centrist Republicans dissatisfied with the Republican incumbent Rep. Buddy Carter, who alienated many with his challenge of the 2020 presidential election results.

But to face Carter, Herring has to win the Democratic primary. And his biggest rival in that race is a candidate familiar to district Democrats, particularly in Savannah's Black community: two-time U.S. House nominee — and election loser — Joyce Griggs.

Herring won't voice his anxiety, but he doesn't have to. Consider that instead of holding a public watch party in some hotel ballroom on election night, Herring's planning a private, understated event at his campaign headquarters instead.

Enough support to force a runoff?

By most campaign measures, there's nothing to fear from Griggs.

She's raised less money, $2,264, than most serious federal office candidates spend on staff dinners. Her campaign headquarters is an old house that shivers constantly from tractor trailers barreling by on the way to and from the Port of Savannah. She travels the Georgia coast in an old school bus removed from service due to age and condition.

Griggs also has a not-so-secret skeleton in her professional closet: Griggs, an attorney by profession, was disbarred from practice in federal court for the Southern District of Georgia in 2001, then by the Georgia Supreme Court in 2004. She falsely claimed she'd been reinstated during her 2020 U.S. House run.

Ask Griggs why voters should believe she is the Democrat who can unseat Carter and she offers a less than compelling answer, referencing an earlier 16-point loss to Carter and a 39-point defeat at the hands of Jack Kingston in 2000.

“Each time, I've gained 10 points. Look at the trend,” Griggs said. “Another 10%, guess what? It's over 50%.”

Election 2022:Trump is backing 7 Georgia GOP primary challengers. Will his influence swing the election?

For all her shortcomings, many followers of Savannah-area politics consider Griggs a serious candidate in the primary, especially if she and another candidate, Michelle Munroe, can prevent Herring from winning a majority and thereby forcing a runoff election in June.

As the old political saw goes, "anything can happen" in a runoff. Griggs herself is proof — she upset Lisa Ring, a darling of Coastal Georgia's progressive Democrats, two years ago in a runoff.

Running on a bus and a prayer might be enough for Griggs.

What do Democrats want in a candidate?

The race underscores the identity crisis that has long hindered Democrat success in Coastal Georgia.

Savannah, Hinesville and Brunswick are the party's First District epicenters, but many of the influential Democrats in those cities are African Americans who choose to run for local or state offices. Ring, a white woman who ran on a Bernie Sanders-like platform in 2018 and 2020, failed to energize the electorate beyond the environmentalists and Democratic socialists.

Now, Herring is witnessing the same challenge. He's received endorsements and support from dozen of leaders in the Black community and banked campaign contributions from a broad swath of Coastal Georgia business leaders yet might not win the primary.

Georgia is now considered a "purple" state, with Democrats making up a larger percentage of the electorate. Savannah and the coast aren't seeing the influx of left-leaning residents that metro Atlanta is, but the party's numbers are growing.

To truly be competitive in races like the one for the First Congressional District, the Democrats need to coordinate on what they want in a candidate. If Herring is too white or too male or too old or too privileged for them, then they need to groom a person of color who is maybe younger or maybe female or maybe from a different socioeconomic background.

There's no reason a Democratic candidate with the chops to defeat Carter should fear a challenger like Griggs.

Contact Van Brimmer at avanbrimmer@savannahnow.com or follow him on Twitter @SavannahOpinion.

