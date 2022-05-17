ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wampum, PA

Wampum native brings Ben Franklin to life in one-man play

By Louise Carroll
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sdUql_0fggxDSU00

WAMPUM – The borough is celebrating its 225th anniversary by bringing history to life.

Wampum native Ray Flynt is presenting the one-man show "Ben Franklin, an Ingenious life."

Flynt, who was born and raised in Wampum, is returning to his hometown and will take on the persona of Ben Franklin on Sunday.

Flynt, an award-winning author, wrote and performs the one-man play based on Franklin's life.

On stage, Flynt portrays Franklin late in his life, speaking to the audience as visitors in his Philadelphia home. It is an intimate portrayal of Franklin’s life as a printer, businessman, philosopher, scientist, inventor, statesman and diplomat, to share in the wisdom and wit of an ingenious life.

"He has been described as the man who 'snatched lightning from the clouds and scepters from the hands of tyrants,' but that barely scratches the surface. His scientific accomplishments were as important to the 18th century as Sir Isaac Newton’s were to the 17th," Flynt said. "He was a self-made man, known for his science and philosophy."

After playing Franklin three times in "1776," the musical, Flynt thought it would be interesting to do Ben Franklin, one of our founding fathers.

After seeing Hal Holbrook's one-man show, "Mark Twain," Flynt prepared to take on the Ben Franklin persona by reading about Franklin, reading his essays, his autobiography and studying his life and history.

Since he was one of 17 children, he was approachable and used to dealing with people. Franklin left home at 17 with about three years of education. He is routinely on lists of the 100 people who changed the world.

"My presentation is 90% Franklin's words. There is no way to know how he sounded, but I read that he spoke with hesitation, and I took that to mean that he thought before he spoke," Flynt said.

Franklin, who was 5'10," and weighed 220 pounds, has been described as a 'portly gentlemen.'

"I am 5-11 and a half and about 250. I fill out the costume," Flynt said.

His presentation is 90 minutes long, and after the presentation, Flynt will answer questions. The evening includes a 15-minute intermission, and there will be refreshments for sale.

Flynt is looking forward to being Ben Franklin in Wampum.

Flynt's parents were Milton and June Flynt. He was last in Wampum in 2017 when his mother died. He attended Wampum High School until he went to Lincoln High School when he was in the 11th grade, and graduated in 1964.

Currently, Flynt lives in Broward County, Fla. He is active with the Florida Chapter of MWA and also with the Florida Writers Association.

The play will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at Main Street Chapel and Events at 911 Clyde St., Wampum. Admission is $10.

Tickets are available at Ferrante's Interiors, at 3384 Route 18, Wampum, and at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society at 310 Fifth St., Ellwood City, as well as at the door.

Stay informed: Download the Times app at https://app.adjust.com/tj0idhm?fallback=https%3A%2F%2Fcm.timesonline.com%2Fsubscriberguide%2F%23apps.

Comments / 0

Related
pghcitypaper.com

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: May 19-25

The Associated Artists of Pittsburgh continues its Performance Series with local artist and curator Tara Fay. The AAP website says Fay will present a “durational performance,” during which she will read from the 2019 “Pittsburgh’s Inequality Across Gender and Race” report while balancing a steel beam across her shoulders. According to Fay, “This act of labor and endurance is a reference to what Black women in this city have to fight against every day; the marginalization, racism, lack of opportunities, and discrimination.” 6 p.m. 100 43rd St., Unit 107, Lawrenceville. Free. aapgh.org/performance-series.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Summer Concerts Are Back!

Come enjoy the music of The Wrangler Band, Hopewell Community Big Band, RMS Trio, Tony Barge and The Honky Tonk Heroes, Lawrence County Brass, and The Allegheny Brass Band this summer. Bring a lawn chair and take in the live performances scheduled to take place at 7:00 p.m. at the...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wampum, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Ellwood City, PA
City
Home, PA
Wampum, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
lebomag.com

The Cookie Table: A Pittsburgh Tradition

When you think of a wedding, what comes to mind? Maybe a white gown, exchange of vows, heartfelt toasts, or a cocktail hour with a signature drink? If you’re a Pittsburgher, you inevitably picture a cookie table…and start salivating a little. Because when you attend a Pittsburgh wedding, you can count on a cookie table.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

Treats for the whole family: Check out the 22 best bakeries in Pittsburgh

This article first appeared at NEXTpittsburgh.com, a media partner of Kidsburgh. Sign up here for NEXTpittsburgh’s free newsletter filled with all the latest news about the people driving change in our city and the innovative and cool things happening here. Photo above of French pastry from La Gourmandine by Brian Cohen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Newton
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Hal Holbrook
wtae.com

Washington County woman takes on bodybuilding in her 60s

Marlene Flowers is taking on the world of bodybuilding at the age of 65. The Washington County woman is also making a splash on TikTok. One of her most recent videos garnered more than 2.2 million views. She tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 she started working out when she was...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
daystech.org

Three Pittsburgh-area farms for when you want to just vibe with animals | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh

It can be an understatement to say that life has been fairly laborious for many individuals currently. As the pandemic continues, the world appears to be in a continuing state of disarray. Sometimes, what you want is a bit self-care. Sometimes, what you want is to have a look at cute child animals at a local-ish farm. Here are three farms to go to simply exterior of Pittsburgh if you wish to go be at peace with pigs, cows, and little child goats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Maggie

This sweet girl came to us through our Humane Investigations Department. She loves to play fetch and enjoys time frolicking in the great outdoors. Maggie would do best in a home with children 13 years old and up. She may be able to live with another dog pending a successful meet and greet at the shelter first.
New Pittsburgh Courier

The August Wilson Block Party

MUSIC, ART, FELLOWSHIP—All part of the August Wilson Block Party, April 30, in the Hill District. (Photos by Courier photographer J.L. Martello) IZ’RIELLE REID, 2, ANGIE JARRETT, IMANI GLOVER, ANDRE REID, A’VION REID, 1, FROM THE NORTH SIDE. CHAQUITA BARNETT, SANTONIO BARNETT, HANNAH BARNETT. DALANEY JAMES, 4,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Family of slain Apollo woman remembers her as one who 'cared for others'

Following the death of Kelly Steele on Saturday, family members are remembering the Apollo resident as a kind-hearted person and devoted mother and grandmother. “She was loved by many. So many,” said Ean Steele, 23, her son and oldest child. “All she did was love back. I loved her so much.”
APOLLO, PA
Cleveland.com

Spike brought love, in more ways than one: Pet Tribute

Editor’s Note: We recently offered readers an opportunity to pay tribute to beloved pets who have passed away. We received dozens of heartfelt tributes. They will be published on cleveland.com on weekdays from May 16-June 10. Please note that the deadline to submit new free tributes has passed. Readers can place a pet memory ad for their furry friends by calling 216-999-5555 or by going to ezads.cleveland.com.
NEW CASTLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Scott Township auctioning off 1972 Triumph Spitfire to help community

Call it a classic way to raise money. Scott Township is currently auctioning off a classic two-passenger British sports car, a 1972 Triumph Spitfire IV. All of the proceeds from the auction will go to Scott Township and can be used for the likes of road maintenance, community programs and setting up local events for residents.
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries to Check Out in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you looking for something sweet? If you live in the suburbs of Cleveland, you should check out these bakeries, which all offer great sweet treats. Baraona's is a family-owned bakery in Maple Heights that has been around since 1949. They serve a variety of baked goods made from scratch. You can find delicious cookies, slices of cake, and pastries like eclairs and cannoli. They're known for their delectable cassata cake, which is a customer favorite.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood City Ledger

850
Followers
445
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ellwood City, PA from Ellwood City Ledger.

 http://ellwoodcityledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy