Wampum native brings Ben Franklin to life in one-man play

WAMPUM – The borough is celebrating its 225th anniversary by bringing history to life.

Wampum native Ray Flynt is presenting the one-man show "Ben Franklin, an Ingenious life."

Flynt, who was born and raised in Wampum, is returning to his hometown and will take on the persona of Ben Franklin on Sunday.

Flynt, an award-winning author, wrote and performs the one-man play based on Franklin's life.

On stage, Flynt portrays Franklin late in his life, speaking to the audience as visitors in his Philadelphia home. It is an intimate portrayal of Franklin’s life as a printer, businessman, philosopher, scientist, inventor, statesman and diplomat, to share in the wisdom and wit of an ingenious life.

"He has been described as the man who 'snatched lightning from the clouds and scepters from the hands of tyrants,' but that barely scratches the surface. His scientific accomplishments were as important to the 18th century as Sir Isaac Newton’s were to the 17th," Flynt said. "He was a self-made man, known for his science and philosophy."

After playing Franklin three times in "1776," the musical, Flynt thought it would be interesting to do Ben Franklin, one of our founding fathers.

After seeing Hal Holbrook's one-man show, "Mark Twain," Flynt prepared to take on the Ben Franklin persona by reading about Franklin, reading his essays, his autobiography and studying his life and history.

Since he was one of 17 children, he was approachable and used to dealing with people. Franklin left home at 17 with about three years of education. He is routinely on lists of the 100 people who changed the world.

"My presentation is 90% Franklin's words. There is no way to know how he sounded, but I read that he spoke with hesitation, and I took that to mean that he thought before he spoke," Flynt said.

Franklin, who was 5'10," and weighed 220 pounds, has been described as a 'portly gentlemen.'

"I am 5-11 and a half and about 250. I fill out the costume," Flynt said.

His presentation is 90 minutes long, and after the presentation, Flynt will answer questions. The evening includes a 15-minute intermission, and there will be refreshments for sale.

Flynt is looking forward to being Ben Franklin in Wampum.

Flynt's parents were Milton and June Flynt. He was last in Wampum in 2017 when his mother died. He attended Wampum High School until he went to Lincoln High School when he was in the 11th grade, and graduated in 1964.

Currently, Flynt lives in Broward County, Fla. He is active with the Florida Chapter of MWA and also with the Florida Writers Association.

The play will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at Main Street Chapel and Events at 911 Clyde St., Wampum. Admission is $10.

Tickets are available at Ferrante's Interiors, at 3384 Route 18, Wampum, and at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society at 310 Fifth St., Ellwood City, as well as at the door.

Stay informed: Download the Times app at https://app.adjust.com/tj0idhm?fallback=https%3A%2F%2Fcm.timesonline.com%2Fsubscriberguide%2F%23apps.