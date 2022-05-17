ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

NHS trust due to face court after probe into two deaths

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UaR5k_0fggvvMA00

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust is due to appear in court after an inquiry into two incidents which led to the deaths of patients.

The Care Quality Commission said the trust, which was recently the subject of a highly critical report into the maternity services it offered between 2000 and 2019, will appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The trust is facing three charges, which are understood not to be connected to maternity care, brought under the Health and Social Care Act 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15v7ag_0fggvvMA00
The charges relate to alleged failings at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (Jacob King/PA) (PA Archive)

One of the charges relates to the death of patient Mohammed Ismael Zaman in 2019.

The charges allege that the trust failed to provide care and treatment in a safe way, resulting in harm or loss on or before dates in October 2019 and May 2020.

The Care Quality Commission said in a statement: “CQC brought the prosecution following two separate incidents, each resulting in the death of a patient, after they were allegedly exposed to the risk of avoidable harm at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”

The health regulator also alleges that other patients were exposed to a significant risk of avoidable harm.

An independent review of maternity services, chaired by Donna Ockenden and published in March, found “repeated errors in care” at the trust, which led to injury to either mothers or their babies.

Some 201 babies could have – or would have – survived if the trust had provided better care, the report said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs Trust#Uk#Nhs#Cqc#Royal Shrewsbury Hospital
epicstream.com

Amber Heard Shock: Johnny Depp's Ex Reportedly Could End Up In Jail If Convicted Of Perjury After Admitting She Hasn't Donated Divorce Money, Lied At UK High Court

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle continues years after their divorce. Legal experts believed she might face a perjury probe, but if charged and convicted, she could end up behind bars. Amber Heard Allegedly Committed Perjury After Lying In U.K. Court. The Aquaman star took the stand Monday, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

West Bromwich care staff handed patient fatal morphine dose

A coroner has called for better training for carers after a disabled woman was handed a fatal dose of morphine. Karen Redding, 60, died on 25 March 2021 after overdosing on pain relief. Senior Black Country coroner Zafar Siddique wrote to Cherish Home Care in West Bromwich, raising concerns that...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Derriford Hospital 'missed chances to save baby's life'

A hospital missed several opportunities to save a baby who died 16 hours after he was born, a report has found. Giles Cooper-Hall died from a brain injury caused by lack of oxygen at Derriford Hospital in October 2021. "Ineffective communication during multiple handovers" was a factor in the baby's...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Priti Patel may have to approve Channel boat crossing prosecutions because of obscure 1800s law

Priti Patel may have to personally authorise every prosecution for asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats because of an obscure 1800s law.A new law criminalising migrants who enter British waters “without valid entry clearance” was one of the most controversial parts of the Nationality and Borders Act, which received royal assent last month.The government said the law would “allow prosecutions of individuals who are intercepted in UK territorial seas and brought into the UK”.Draft legal guidance for prosecutors, seen by The Independent, says that charges for illegally entering the UK in those circumstances are governed by theTerritorial Waters...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Labour calls for suspension of Tory whip from MP facing rape investigation

Labour have called on Boris Johnson to immediately suspend the Conservativewhip from a Tory MP arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of offences including rape.The removal of the whip would inevitably lead to the identification of the MP, whose name has not been revealed by Scotland Yard or the the Conservatives, but who has been asked by the party to stay away from Westminster while the probe continues.The demand came as a lay member of the Commons Standards Committee said she would “without hesitation” approve the MP’s suspension from work during the investigation.Rita Dexter, a former deputy commissioner of London Fire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Britain’s biggest ever EuroMillions winners to go public

Britain’s biggest ever EuroMillions lottery winners will go public on Thursday. After scooping a record-breaking £184,262,899 last week, the winners – a couple from Gloucestershire – have said they will celebrate publicly, according to Camelot. The jackpot winners will share how they plan to spend the...
LOTTERY
newschain

Atomic Jones poised for domestic swansong in Irish Guineas

Atomic Jones appears set to make his final start on Irish soil in Saturday’s Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas before heading overseas with the aim of winning the Hong Kong Derby. The Ger Lyons-trained son of Wootton Bassett returns to the Curragh for the first time since striking at the...
WORLD
newschain

SNP MP ‘feels like he has won lottery’ after topping ballot to propose new laws

SNP MP Stuart McDonald has said he feels like he has won the lottery after coming first in a ballot for backbenchers to propose their own laws and “make a difference”. The Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East MP won the private members’ Bill ballot on Thursday morning, thereby securing first pick when it comes to securing parliamentary time on a sitting Friday to propose a Bill he wishes to become law.
LOTTERY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy