The Vincennes Police Department filled two more vacancies on the force, with the swearing-in of DeShon Johnson and Brandon Ramsey. Both officers have been hired to help fill recent vacancies left by various officers’ recent retirements from the Department. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum administered the oaths to both men. Wednesday’s ceremony at City Hall means both men have started their duties with the City Police Department.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO