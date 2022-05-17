ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Vehicle crashes into pole, closing portions of Route 18 in East Brunswick

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago
A portion of Route 18 remains closed in East Brunswick following a traffic accident.

Police say that a vehicle traveling southbound on the highway near Eggers Street drove off the roadway and struck several utility poles around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Those poles collapsed, bringing down wires across the highway.

Officials say that it appears that the driver fell asleep while driving. The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

PSE&G responded to the scene to make repairs.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Route 18 were closed for a time while repairs were made.

The northbound lanes are all now reopened, but currently, only two of the three lanes on the southbound side between Naricon Place and Eggers Street are open. Repairs are expected to continue through the night.

East Brunswick police say they hope to have repairs complete and the highway fully open by Wednesday's morning commute.

