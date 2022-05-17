ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Cornell professor says rising gas prices are sign of improved economy

whcuradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are climbing to new highs almost daily, while...

whcuradio.com

Comments / 11

Toni Corwin
2d ago

Of course if your part of Cornell the prices are nothing to you you can afford them. If your a life long resident trying to make a living to feed your family you have no choice but to pay them and starve to death just to get to work and back home . Every gives money to Cornell but not to the organization that should get it or life time residents that need help

Reply
3
Paul Hinkle Sr.
2d ago

here's an interesting question.I've seen commercials saying Kwikfil get it's gas from Pennsylvania grude and it's refined here in America.it's not imported.then why is their gas prices are the same as the gas companies that get their grude oil imported and refined here.sounds like if their gas prices were lower at the pumps then their competitors they'd make a killing at the pumps.think about it for a minute.

Reply
2
Mike Hall
2d ago

serious? and this "professor" is teaching college students. thats scary

Reply
5
Related
WHEC TV-10

New York State and Rochester see highest gas prices ever recorded by AAA

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Gas prices in Rochester have reached their highest prices ever recorded by AAA. Rochester's regular unleaded prices broke the record on Thursday, at $4.840, and diesel prices broke the record on Wednesday, at $6.310. The statewide average gas prices also set a record for regular...
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

Gas prices impacting tree service and lawn care businesses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Joshua Lashomb owns Josh’s Tree and Landscaping out of Liverpool, and he says he’s shelling out more money because of gas prices. As of Wednesday May 18, the average price for a gallon of gas in Onondaga County was $4.79 according to AAA. Lashomb said he’s paying over $2,500.00 per week to fill up all of his equipment, when in 2021 he was paying around $1,500.00 per week. “Interesting for sure, adapting, adjusting to either you know a shortage, gas/diesel being crazy expensive,” said Lashomb.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Nation’s first fully electrified conference center to open in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Ithaca is one step closer to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 with the announcement of Ithaca’s new downtown Conference Center being fossil fuel-free. The Downtown Ithaca Local Development Corporation, DILDC, recently decided to make the conference center’s commercial kitchen all-electric, being the first of its kind in the […]
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

A Dryden bridge will close until mid-October

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Dryden bridge is closing through the summer. The Tompkins County Highway Department announcing that the Etna Lane Bridge in the town of Dryden will close on May 31st to be replaced. It’s not expected to open again until mid-October. There will be a...
DRYDEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Business
Ithaca, NY
Traffic
City
Ithaca, NY
ithaca.com

Interlaken gives vote of support to Cayuga Nation

Interlaken voted unanimously on May 12 to become the most recent municipality calling on President Biden and the federal government to respect the Gayogohó:nǫ’ (Cayuga Nation) decision to remove Clint Halftown as a representative to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (B.I.A.) and Department of Interior (D.O.I.). Interlaken’s...
INTERLAKEN, NY
whcuradio.com

What’s the future of the Freese Road Bridge?

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Last year, New York State announced an indefinite closure of the Freese Road bridge, citing structural issues. Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer tells WHCU the bridge will likely be replaced next year. Leifer says the alternative is moving the old bridge over slightly and building...
DRYDEN, NY
whcuradio.com

Newfield school officials encourage people to vote

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — School officials in Newfield hope to increase voter turnout. Fewer than 300 people voted on the proposed budget Tuesday. Business Administrator David Shaw shared his disappointment on Ithaca’s Morning News. Tuesday’s vote failed to pass. Superintendent Eric Hartz says a revote is planned for...
NEWFIELD, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Thomas Condzella finds new home in Trumansburg

Hailing from a family with a rich history in farming that spans over 100 years, Ithaca Police Benevolent Association (IPBA) President Sgt. Thomas Condzella has put down permanent roots in the rural community of Trumansburg. “My wife and I like the country feel of Trumansburg,” Condzella said. “We like the...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cornell
Syracuse.com

Buy Local Bash returns to Central NY Regional Market

Syracuse, N.Y. — An event that lets you shop in person from more than 50 locally owned businesses is back for 2022 at the Central New York Regional Market. Vendors at the Buy Local Bash will be selling everything from clothing to candles, plus baked goods and candy and whiskey and wine. List of Buy Local Bash vendors.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Gas Price Checker: Monday, May 16

As gas prices keep climbing, we'll keep showing you where to find the cheapest prices in Broome County, brought to you by ANC Heating and Air Conditioning. According to GasBuddy.com, the K&P Mart, at 198 Robinson Street in Binghamton comes in at 10 cents cheaper than most locations; at $4.59 cents a gallon.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County readies employer education series on mental health

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new program will benefit businesses in Tompkins County. The Office of Employment and Training is launching an employer education series about mental health and inclusion in the workplace. County Communications Director Dominick Recckio joined Ithaca’s Morning News to share details. He says the...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse University Dome gets a new name with 10-year deal

The former Carrier Dome has officially been renamed the JMA Wireless Dome in a new, 10-year partnership between Syracuse University and JMA Wireless, officials announced Thursday. It's the second name in the Dome's history, having first opened its doors under the Carrier name in 1980. In April, the university announced...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
cortlandvoice.com

Local farm one of first licensed cannabis growers in New York State

Main Street Farms — known around Cortland County for their fresh, local produce — is hoping to lead the way for a new cannabis revolution. The company, which currently sells hemp and CBD products under the Head + Heal brand, was awarded one of the first 52 adult-use cannabis conditional cultivator licenses in April. Karli Miller-Hornick, the CEO of Head + Heal and the director of operations at Main Street Farms, said the news was “incredibly exciting.” The local farm was the only one in Cortland County so far to receive such a license.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Fire chief questions Ithaca’s budding homeless encampment policy

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s fire chief is skeptical about a potential policy that would prevent the homeless from camping on city land. The Planning and Economic Development Committee met Wednesday to discuss how the policy would take shape. Fire Chief Tom Parsons says until actual enforcement happens,...
ITHACA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

‘Udderly’ good cheese at Old Chatham Creamery in Groton

I discovered Old Chatham Creamery by chance, while enjoying some wine and cheese with friends. The bleu cheese we were eating was delicious, and I looked at the package to see where I could get more of it. The name, “Ewe’s Blue,” and the cute black sheep on the label were my first surprise — this Roquefort-style cheese was made entirely of sheep’s milk. My second surprise came when I saw where it was made — Groton, New York.
GROTON, NY
14850.com

School board and budget vote results around Tompkins County

In Tuesday’s school district elections around Tompkins County, proposed budgets or spending plans passed in Dryden, Groton, Ithaca, and Lansing, and failed in Newfield. Proposed tax levies must receive a 60% yes vote to pass. According to Newfield district clerk Lori Owens, their proposed $22,413,422 budget failed with 151...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

The Post-Standard to move newspaper printing from Syracuse plant

Syracuse, N.Y. – Printing of The Post-Standard will move from Clinton Square to Advance Local’s press facility in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, starting in August. Tim Kennedy, regional president for Advance Local, said the change will not affect delivery times for Post-Standard subscribers. The newspaper will continue to be printed seven days a week and be home-delivered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and available at retail stores the other days.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy