Cornell professor says rising gas prices are sign of improved economy
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are climbing to new highs almost daily, while...whcuradio.com
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are climbing to new highs almost daily, while...whcuradio.com
Of course if your part of Cornell the prices are nothing to you you can afford them. If your a life long resident trying to make a living to feed your family you have no choice but to pay them and starve to death just to get to work and back home . Every gives money to Cornell but not to the organization that should get it or life time residents that need help
here's an interesting question.I've seen commercials saying Kwikfil get it's gas from Pennsylvania grude and it's refined here in America.it's not imported.then why is their gas prices are the same as the gas companies that get their grude oil imported and refined here.sounds like if their gas prices were lower at the pumps then their competitors they'd make a killing at the pumps.think about it for a minute.
serious? and this "professor" is teaching college students. thats scary
Comments / 11