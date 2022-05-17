How did Columbus hospitals perform in 2022 national safety report? Here are the grades.
If you are in need of a procedure, having a baby soon or are new to the area, LeapFrog has updated their hospital safety grades for Spring 2022.
The LeapFrog Group is a national nonprofit that strives to make “giant leaps” in American health care by providing data and ratings for hospital safety.
The safety grade is based on more than 30 performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Leapfrog also uses supplemental data and surveys the hospitals. The hospital safety ratings are determined by “peer-reviewed methodology, calculated by top patient safety experts under the guidance of a National Expert Panel, and are 100% transparent and free to the public,” according to LeapFrog’s website .
Here are the Safety Grades for Columbus hospitals:
Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
710 Center Street
Grade: B
Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown scored high in the following categories:
Preventing and responding to patient harm
Safe medication ordering
Cesarean sections
Early elective deliveries
The hospital declined to provide information under several categories, including medication safety, infections and pediatric care.
The hospital’s current rating is an improvement from previous years. Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown has made a C in the last five out of six ratings; but did receive a B in spring 2019.
Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
4401 Riverchase Drive
Phenix City
Grade: C
This hospital declined to provide the necessary information to be graded by the LeapFrog Group.
In fall 2021, the hospital made a B and in spring 2019, the hospital made an A.
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare
2122 Manchester Expressway
Columbus
Grade: C
St. Francis did well in the following categories:
Staff work together to prevent errors
Safe medication administration and ordering
Few urinary tract infections
Early elective deliveries
Carotid artery surgery
But the hospital could do better in these areas:
Handwashing
Medication reconciliation
Few MRSA (staph) Infections
Average radiation dose for head scans
This hospital has received a grade of C since 2019.
Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
100 Frist Court
Columbus
Grade: A
Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside Hospital scored high in these areas:
Preventing and responding to patient harm
Safe medication ordering
The hospital declined to provide the LeapFrog Group with information regarding healthcare associated infections.
Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside does not include a Women’s Center for pregnancy or births, so it was not graded in those areas. This hospital is associated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown which does include a Women’s Center.
Piedmont has received a hospital safety grade of A since 2019.
Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center
1514 Vernon Road
LaGrange
Grade: C
Wellstar West received high scores in these areas:
Preventing and responding to patient harm
Safe medication administration and ordering
Medication reconciliation
Preventing C. difficile infection, a germ that causes severe diarrhea and colitis
Cesarean sections
However, the hospital could improve in the following categories:
Preventing infections in the blood
Preventing MRSA infections
Average radiation dose for head scans
This hospital received a Hospital Safety Grade of C in 2021, B in spring 2020 and B in 2019.
View all the information about the safety of Columbus hospitals on the LeapFrog’s Hospital Safety Grade website .
