ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

How did Columbus hospitals perform in 2022 national safety report? Here are the grades.

By Chelsea Madden
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fg7KN_0fggr9ej00

If you are in need of a procedure, having a baby soon or are new to the area, LeapFrog has updated their hospital safety grades for Spring 2022.

The LeapFrog Group is a national nonprofit that strives to make “giant leaps” in American health care by providing data and ratings for hospital safety.

The safety grade is based on more than 30 performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Leapfrog also uses supplemental data and surveys the hospitals. The hospital safety ratings are determined by “peer-reviewed methodology, calculated by top patient safety experts under the guidance of a National Expert Panel, and are 100% transparent and free to the public,” according to LeapFrog’s website .

Here are the Safety Grades for Columbus hospitals:

Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

710 Center Street

Grade: B

Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown scored high in the following categories:

  • Preventing and responding to patient harm

  • Safe medication ordering

  • Cesarean sections

  • Early elective deliveries

The hospital declined to provide information under several categories, including medication safety, infections and pediatric care.

The hospital’s current rating is an improvement from previous years. Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown has made a C in the last five out of six ratings; but did receive a B in spring 2019.

Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital

4401 Riverchase Drive

Phenix City

Grade: C

This hospital declined to provide the necessary information to be graded by the LeapFrog Group.

In fall 2021, the hospital made a B and in spring 2019, the hospital made an A.

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare

2122 Manchester Expressway

Columbus

Grade: C

St. Francis did well in the following categories:

  • Staff work together to prevent errors

  • Safe medication administration and ordering

  • Few urinary tract infections

  • Early elective deliveries

  • Carotid artery surgery

But the hospital could do better in these areas:

  • Handwashing

  • Medication reconciliation

  • Few MRSA (staph) Infections

  • Average radiation dose for head scans

This hospital has received a grade of C since 2019.

Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside

100 Frist Court

Columbus

Grade: A

Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside Hospital scored high in these areas:

  • Preventing and responding to patient harm

  • Safe medication ordering

The hospital declined to provide the LeapFrog Group with information regarding healthcare associated infections.

Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside does not include a Women’s Center for pregnancy or births, so it was not graded in those areas. This hospital is associated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown which does include a Women’s Center.

Piedmont has received a hospital safety grade of A since 2019.

Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center

1514 Vernon Road

LaGrange

Grade: C

Wellstar West received high scores in these areas:

  • Preventing and responding to patient harm

  • Safe medication administration and ordering

  • Medication reconciliation

  • Preventing C. difficile infection, a germ that causes severe diarrhea and colitis

  • Cesarean sections

However, the hospital could improve in the following categories:

  • Preventing infections in the blood

  • Preventing MRSA infections

  • Average radiation dose for head scans

This hospital received a Hospital Safety Grade of C in 2021, B in spring 2020 and B in 2019.

View all the information about the safety of Columbus hospitals on the LeapFrog’s Hospital Safety Grade website .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
City
Columbus, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Masks Again Required at All EAH Facilities

OPELIKA — With 58 of 67 Alabama counties being at a “moderate” transmission level or higher — including Lee County at a “high” rate at 10.7% — East Alabama Health officials reinstated the requirement of a medical-grade mask at all of its facilities, including East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WALB 10

Richland mom struggles to find formula for twins

RICHLAND, Ga. (WALB) -One Stewart County mother has to use a special premature baby formula which has been much more difficult to find due to the baby formula shortage. Jessica Patterson is the mother of 10-month-old twins. She says her struggles started back in February with the Abbott recall. “The...
RICHLAND, GA
WRBL News 3

Mayor Henderson announces small business grants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson announced a new wave of funding is on the way to help local nonprofits and small businesses still struggling with the effects of COVID-19. The city is slated to receive $4-million in American Rescue Plan funding. That’s on top of $8-million in COVID funding the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northside Hospital#The Hospitals#Staph Infections#Mrsa Infections#The Leapfrog Group#American#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services#A National Expert Panel#Leapfrog#The Safety Grades
WTVM

Millions coming to Columbus to help small businesses, non-profits

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Businesses across the country were impacted by COVID-19 and Columbus is no different, but more help is on the way. Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson made the announcement Tuesday, May 17. The mayor says $4 million of additional state funds will be coming to our area to...
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
fayette-news.net

Fayette County Schools reluctant in enforcing Dexter Mosley Act

FAYETTE COUNTY — A new Georgia bill has paved the way for homeschooled students to participate in sports, but one Fayette County mother says local school officials have been less than corporative in complying with the act. Andree Shedd would like to be attending extracurricular activities for her homeschooled...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Youth center opens on South Lumpkin Rd. in Columbus, free to public

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new youth center has opened in Columbus and it’s free to the public. The opening of a new youth center serves as an imperative resource to its community. The Focus Program Youth Center opened its doors this weekend. The youth center is located in the heart of south Columbus located on South Lumpkin Rd. - it’s designed to bring inspiration and support low income and at-risk children through sports and activities.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Body of drowning victim recovered in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered from the Chattahoochee River in Columbus. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the victim was found behind the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. The victim has not yet been identified. Stay with us as we work to...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Why Alabama gas prices are surpassing Georgia’s

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gas prices are on the rise all over the nation. Here in the Chattahoochee Valley, we are now averaging more than $4 a gallon, but some drivers have noticed a difference in price when crossing the state line from Georgia into Alabama. Most Georgians are feeling...
COLUMBUS, GA
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
480
Followers
92
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy