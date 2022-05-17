How did Columbus hospitals perform in 2022 national safety report? Here are the grades.

If you are in need of a procedure, having a baby soon or are new to the area, LeapFrog has updated their hospital safety grades for Spring 2022.

The LeapFrog Group is a national nonprofit that strives to make “giant leaps” in American health care by providing data and ratings for hospital safety.

The safety grade is based on more than 30 performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Leapfrog also uses supplemental data and surveys the hospitals. The hospital safety ratings are determined by “peer-reviewed methodology, calculated by top patient safety experts under the guidance of a National Expert Panel, and are 100% transparent and free to the public,” according to LeapFrog’s website .

Here are the Safety Grades for Columbus hospitals:

710 Center Street

Grade: B

Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown scored high in the following categories:

Preventing and responding to patient harm

Safe medication ordering

Cesarean sections

Early elective deliveries

The hospital declined to provide information under several categories, including medication safety, infections and pediatric care.

The hospital’s current rating is an improvement from previous years. Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown has made a C in the last five out of six ratings; but did receive a B in spring 2019.

4401 Riverchase Drive

Phenix City

Grade: C

This hospital declined to provide the necessary information to be graded by the LeapFrog Group.

In fall 2021, the hospital made a B and in spring 2019, the hospital made an A.

2122 Manchester Expressway

Columbus

Grade: C

St. Francis did well in the following categories:

Staff work together to prevent errors

Safe medication administration and ordering

Few urinary tract infections

Early elective deliveries

Carotid artery surgery

But the hospital could do better in these areas:

Handwashing

Medication reconciliation

Few MRSA (staph) Infections

Average radiation dose for head scans

This hospital has received a grade of C since 2019.

100 Frist Court

Columbus

Grade: A

Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside Hospital scored high in these areas:

Preventing and responding to patient harm

Safe medication ordering

The hospital declined to provide the LeapFrog Group with information regarding healthcare associated infections.

Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside does not include a Women’s Center for pregnancy or births, so it was not graded in those areas. This hospital is associated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown which does include a Women’s Center.

Piedmont has received a hospital safety grade of A since 2019.

1514 Vernon Road

LaGrange

Grade: C

Wellstar West received high scores in these areas:

Preventing and responding to patient harm

Safe medication administration and ordering

Medication reconciliation

Preventing C. difficile infection, a germ that causes severe diarrhea and colitis

Cesarean sections

However, the hospital could improve in the following categories:

Preventing infections in the blood

Preventing MRSA infections

Average radiation dose for head scans

This hospital received a Hospital Safety Grade of C in 2021, B in spring 2020 and B in 2019.

