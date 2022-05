WOODLAND PARK, N.J. -- The search for a teenager who went missing after going swimming in Passaic County is set to resume Sunday.Officials say a 15-year-old disappeared while swimming with a group of teenagers in the Great Notch Reservoir in Woodland Park on Saturday afternoon.Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m., but the search was called off at 8:15 p.m. with no sign of the 15-year-old.Authorities said they would resume the search Sunday morning.

