LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — Washington and Lee did much more than survive and advance in the NCAA Division III women’s lacrosse tournament. W&L defeated Transylvania 21-0 in the second round in Lexington. That margin of victory allowed head coach Brooke Diamond O’Brien to put in players that don’t normally see a lot of playing time. And that could prove to be very beneficial knowing the road ahead will get tougher.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO