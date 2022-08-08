ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Sri Lanka travel advice: How has guidance changed and is it safe for holidaymakers amid protests?

By Helen Coffey and Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myj5U_0fgg0Irr00

Violent protests have been staged in Sri Lanka as the country faces an economic crisis.

Troops have been ordered to open fire on looters after protesters set fire to a number of prominent politicians’ houses in recent days.

A country-wide curfew has been imposed in response and the Foreign Office (FCDO) has updated its guidance on the southeast Asian nation. Meanwhile, at least one tour operator has cancelled its Sri Lanka holidays to the island in the coming weeks .

So what are the latest rules and are holidaymakers safe to travel there? Here’s everything we know so far.

What is happening in Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka has been gripped by protests for a month and a half, which have spread from the capital to the countryside, in response to critical shortages of fuel, cooking gas and medicine, alongside rolling power cuts. People have been queuing for hours to buy essentials.

A state of emergency was declared on 6 May; last week, protesters set fire to homes and businesses belonging to ruling party lawmakers and politicians. Eight people died in the unrest and more than 200 were injured, according to local police.

The violent clashes led to the resignation of the prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, on 9 May. Along with his brother, the president, Mr Rajapaksa has been blamed by many for plunging the country into its worst economic crisis in decades .

In response to increasingly violent altercations between protesters and pro-government mobs, an island-wide curfew was imposed this week with immediate effect.

Are holidaymakers subject to curfew?

While there is a curfew , holidaymakers can leave the country at any time. The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority has confirmed that international travellers can show their passports and airline tickets to travel to and from the airport during the curfew.

Can I cancel my holiday to Sri Lanka?

The Foreign Office (FCDO) updated its travel advice for Sri Lanka on 13 May, and now advises against all but essential travel to the country.

This is important for two reasons: firstly, package holiday companies should refund you for your trip under the Package Travel Regulations, with a refund issued within 14 days even if they themselves have not cancelled the holiday. This doesn’t cover trips with flights and accommodation booked separately, though you could try asking for a refund.

Secondly, “all but essential travel” FCDO advice invalidates most travel insurance policies, with a few exceptions.

Some holidays from the UK to Sri Lanka are still operating and many tour operators are advising customers that it is safe to travel there. The unrest has been mainly focused in the capital, Colombo - the Galle Face area in particular - plus the city of Kandy, in the centre of the country. Many tour operators’ packages focus on beach resorts along the west coast of the island.

However, some companies are amending their itineraries to avoid Colombo - Experience Travel Group, for example, has changed packages so that “people can enjoy the beach or interior for longer”.

What does the Foreign Office say?

“The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) now advises against all but essential travel to Sri Lanka, due to ongoing political and economic instability. This advice does not apply to airside transit through Sri Lanka’s international airport.

“A State of Emergency has been declared and an island-wide curfew is in place.

“Several incidents took place on 9 May involving violence against protesters, including in the Galle Face area, where authorities used tear gas and water cannons. Incidents also took place near Beira Lake in Colombo, Kandy, and in other parts of the country, resulting in injuries and loss of life. Further incidents could take place. You should avoid all protests and follow the advice of local authorities.

“Strike action has been called by Trade Unions for an indefinite period. This may cause disruption to public services, including transport. Flights and airport operations continue to operate.

“The economic situation is deteriorating in Sri Lanka with shortages of basic necessities including medicines, fuel and food because of a shortage of hard currency to pay for imports. There may be long queues at grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies. Local authorities may impose the rationing of electricity, resulting in power outages.

“There have been a number of protests since 31 March 2022. A State of Emergency was declared on 6 May. There are reports that further protests are likely to take place across the island. The Government of Sri Lanka may impose local restrictions at short notice.”

What should Brits do if they are currently in the country?

The Foreign Office advises that travellers “be vigilant, avoid any demonstrations or large gatherings, and follow the advice of the local authorities.”

Most of the protests and clashes have been centred in cities such as Colombo and Kandy.

Tui’s advice to those currently on holiday in Sri Lanka is to see out the rest of their trip, saying “customers currently in resort can continue to enjoy their holiday as planned”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday

British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

8 questions travelers should ask before visiting Thailand in 2022

Like a Bangkok 7-Eleven, Thailand is open and ready for your visit. In July, the country officially did away with nearly all travel restrictions and virus containment measures. Already this year 2 million people have visited Thailand, with the government expecting a total of 9.3 million by the end of the year. This is more than originally predicted, but it’s still a fraction of a pre-pandemic Thailand, such as in 2019 when nearly 40 million tourists visited the country. This lack of tourism has had a massive impact on the country’s economy, an estimated 12% of which stems from tourism.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
The Independent

Woman warns travellers about little-known housesitting rule after being deported from US

An Australian woman was denied entry to the United States after she revealed to border officials that she planned to housesit during her trip. Madolline Gourley, 32, of Brisbane, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on 30 June at the start of what was meant to be a five-week pet-sitting holiday in the US and Canada, reported australian-denied-entry-at-us-border-deported-h253ih">traveller.com.au.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Government Of Sri Lanka#Asian
The Independent

British woman who died on flight home ‘was in seat next to her family for another 8 hours’

The family of a British woman who died during a flight from Hong Kong to the UK were sat next to her for eight hours after efforts to save her were unsuccessful, a friend said. Helen Rhodes, 46, was travelling home to the UK to begin a “new chapter” with her husband Simon and two children. The family had lived in Hong Kong for 15 years and were planning on renovating their UK home on return, neighbours have said. A few hours into the 5 August flight, Ms Rhodes was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated. Neighbour and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Sri Lanka
Daily Mail

Eddie McGuire urges people to drive or take a train rather than travel by plane in Australia - as Qantas cuts more flights and apologises for recent service debacles

Eddie McGuire says it's time for Australians to consider other forms of travel amid the chaos at airports - as Qantas announced it had cut more flights from its schedule. The broadcaster told 3AW Mornings' Ideas Factory that he, like many Aussies, has recently experienced frustrating issues with flights including crowds, a cancellation and an aborted landing.
WORLD
The Independent

The best honeymoon hotels in Bali

The island of the Gods famously had its pop-culture moment in 2010 blockbuster Eat Pray Love, and while the sheer mention of the film has become a Balinese cliché, there’s a reason the ‘love’ chapter was reserved for this particular Indonesian archipelago. From the spirituality of the island to its spectacular natural beauty, tropical climate and temperate water, you really can’t beat Bali for romance.Whether sunbathing in Jimbaran Bay, exploring temples in Ubud, snorkelling the coral reef of Pemuteran or hiking Mount Batur at sunrise, there is something to suit every type of honeymooner here. And the incense that wafts...
TRAVEL
The Independent

‘Immediate ban’ needed on annual release of 50 million pheasants amid bird flu outbreak, says RSPB

An immediate moratorium on the release of tens of millions of birds for shooting is needed to limit the "catastrophic spread" of bird flu, the RSPB has said.Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has devastated seabird populations around the UK’s coast this year, leaving hundreds of thousands of birds dead since it arrived last winter in the Solway Firth in the north west.The RSPB has now said the annual release of around 55 million pheasants and red-legged partridges, and 2.6 million mallard ducks, all of which are reared in captivity to be shot for sport, represents a serious risk to wildlife.The...
ANIMALS
The Independent

London kids to be offered polio shot after more virus found

Children ages 1-9 in London were made eligible for booster doses of a polio vaccine Wednesday after British health authorities reported finding evidence the virus has spread in multiple areas of the city but found no cases of the paralytic disease in people.Britain's Health Security Agency said it detected viruses derived from the oral polio vaccine in the sewage water of eight London boroughs. The agency's analysis of the virus samples suggested “transmission has gone beyond a close network of a few individuals.” The agency said it had not located anyone infected with the virus and that the risk...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

785K+
Followers
252K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy